The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t messing around.
Baseball’s free agent frenzy isn’t over and there are still plenty of dominoes to fall, but we have a clear enough picture to see some contenders emerging from the pack. More than anyone else in the American League, the Blue Jays are loading up and look like a serious challenger to not just to win the AL East, but potentially contend for the World Series as well.
From top to bottom the Blue Jays are stacked, boasting a deep and talented starting rotation along with one of the strongest lineups in baseball. Even after losing MVP candidate Marcus Semien and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray in free agency, the Blue Jays simply reloaded and are arguably stronger than ever.
Leading the rotation is former San Francisco Giants ace Kevin Gausman, who went 14-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts last year. He was signed before the lockout and this week was joined by Yusei Kikuchi, who was an all-star with the Seattle Mariners last year.
Those two bolster a rotation that already featured standouts Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu, and throw depth options like Alek Manoah and Ross Stripling into the equation, plus new bullpen acquisitions like Yimi Garcia, and the Blue Jays pitching stacks up well against just about everyone.
This week Toronto also traded for Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, a two-time Platinum Glove winner as the best defensive player in baseball who also hit 27 home runs for the A’s last season. He’s a massive upgrade at the club’s biggest position of need, ensuring the Blue Jays won’t have any obvious weak spots in their lineup.
The Blue Jays already have George Springer, who when healthy was a clear difference maker for Toronto and who has a lengthy track record of success in the postseason.
They have Bo Bichette, who hit 29 home runs and 102 RBI as a 23-year-old shortstop. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez might be one of the most underrated players in baseball, having posted 32 home runs, 116 RBI and an .870 OPS last year, and fellow outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had 21 homers and 84 RBI himself.
And don’t forget, they still have Vladimir Guerrero Jr., last year’s MVP runner-up at 22 who hit .311 with a .401 on-base percentage, .601 slugging, 48 home runs and 111 RBI. He’s only getting better and there’s no telling what he might be capable of with another year under his belt.
Beyond just their talent, circumstances are coming together in such a way that might give the Blue Jays a unique advantage this season too.
No team in baseball was hurt more throughout the pandemic than the Blue Jays. Due to pandemic restrictions imposed by the Canadian government the club spent more than a year playing away from home, both in Dunedin, Florida and in Buffalo, N.Y., before finally getting the chance to return to Toronto last summer.
All of that bouncing around undoubtably took its toll, and considering that the Blue Jays still had 91 wins and only missed the playoffs by one game, you could make the case that the pandemic cost the club a playoff berth. Considering how good they looked in the second half, it wouldn’t have been hard to imagine Toronto making a deep run had they got in the field.
But now after two years the pandemic might finally be working in the Blue Jays favor. Not only will they play their entire home schedule in Toronto, but Canadian government restrictions now prohibit unvaccinated players from taking the field. That means top divisional rivals might be without key players when they travel to Canada, potentially including Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Red Sox ace Chris Sale.
Dealing with the Blue Jays will be difficult enough for the other AL East contenders at full strength, so having to walk into the Rogers Centre shorthanded will be especially problematic.
Toronto isn’t going to have anything handed to them, as the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays all remain strong playoff contenders themselves, but after decades of dominance by those other clubs, it’s looking like this year the road to the AL East title might lead north of the border.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
