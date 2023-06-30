NORTH ANDOVER – When Bobbie Crump-Burbank joined the Brooks School staff 38 years ago, she immediately noticed there were two ‘groups’ of co-workers.
Those that stay three of four years and those that stay for, well, forever.
“I definitely looked at myself in ‘three or four years’ group,” said Bobbie, who was born and brought up in Mexico before heading to the U.S., attending Slippery Rock University and later getting her masters at Springfield College.
“I figured I’d go to Brooks for a few years, appreciate the beauty of the campus, the people, and move on. That’s sort of my personality. I like to try different things.”
Thirty-eight years later, she laughs.
“I just couldn’t leave this place,” said Bobbie.
Technically speaking, she is leaving. Today, Friday, June 30 is officially her last day.
There were, of course, extenuating circumstances as to why she stayed. She met her future husband, Doug Burbank, also a teacher there while chairing the computer science, art and math departments over the years, and they raised a son, Andres Crump-Burbank (Brooks ’10, Williams College ’14), while living on the 270-acre campus that overlooks Lake Cochichewick.
“I wasn’t really sure what to do after college and my father said, ‘Look, you’ve been there for five years on college campuses. Why not stay a couple of more years, see if you like it and want to stay.”
True to form, Bobbie moved around a bit, spending time at three independent schools in Indiana (2 years), Southborough, Mass. (4 years at Fay School) and Maryland (2 years).
A teaching/coaching job was open at Brooks School, with its director of admissions a former co-worker at the Fay School.
Then it was like a whirlwind.
Today is officially her last day as she and her husband move to Laconia, N.H.
Brooks was able to meet Bobbie’s desire for change and new things.
She started as Spanish teacher and field hockey coach. Then she coached basketball. She and her husband and son lived in the dorm, as “dorm parents.” Then they moved to a free-standing house on campus. She was dean of students. and in 2016 she became the school’s director of athletics.
Oh yeah, in between, she headed the popular Brooks Summer Camp program … for 20 years.
It was popular in her mind, too.
“The summer camp played huge part in my life,” said Bobbie. “The people I met and know from there, kids that I’ve known forever, is something that will always be special to me. It’s one of the benefits of spending a long time at one place.”
Bobbie was not a yeller. In fact, she was the opposite.
Andover native Jenn Russell went on to have a legendary career in lacrosse at Brooks and later at the University of North Carolina.
But as her basketball coach, Russell says she got an appreciation for what a great coach and leader is all about.
“During my four years at Brooks, we had a talented group of athletes but very few of us had chosen basketball as our main sport,” recalled Russell, a 2006 Brooks grad. “Bobbie was able to identify each of our individual strengths and bring together teams that were very successful on the court. I will always remember her calm and confident presence on the bench and her unique ability to create a tight-knit team.”
One of Brooks’ all-time successful coaches, John McVeigh, now head of school at Holderness, says Bobbie’s influence on him as a coach still resonates today when talks to his coaches.
“In my first year as the boys’ basketball coach at Brooks, when we went 3-19, Bobbie’s team was the best in New England,” said McVeigh. “And every night, I’d walk into our old gym, watch them practice, and tell our young guys that my goal was to try to match her team’s culture: They played hard, they played together, they won a lot of games, and they had a lot of fun.
“There is a reason the ISL Coach of the Year award in girls’ basketball is named after Bobbie,” said McVeigh. “I’ve looked up to Bobbie ever since that first year and have learned so much from her, including when she was our AD for the final years of my coaching career.”
Bobbie’s last seven years, overseeing the athletics office, was a nice way to cap her career.
She got to take a step back from the day-to-day coaching grind and focus on helping set a culture for everyone.
In fact, one of her favorite moments in her last job came after she got back to her office about a few hours after the Brooks football team won the championship.
In 2021 they were 1-7. In 2022 they were 8-1, and bowl champions.
“It’s the little things,” she said. “One of the things that touched me was when I got back to the office after everything was done and I was getting ready to leave, I saw the bowl trophy on my desk, with notes from the kids. That one caught me off guard. It was really touching. You don’t expect that.”
McVeigh disagrees with his former mentor, at least in her case.
“As good as Bobbie was as a coach, she was even better at just working with young people as a trusted adult and helping them grow and evolve,” said McVeigh. “Her advisees revered her, and there are generations of Brooks students who would name Bobbie as the most important adult influence in their time at Brooks. She cares about kids and always put them at the center of the process. She’s an all-time great.”
Bobbie and her husband, who retired from Brooks three years ago to work with SquashBusters in Lawrence, a program that connects two “different” worlds – squash and young people in urban public schools. In fact, her son works at the non-profit, too.
“It’s time,” she said. “Honestly, this was supposed to happen a few years ago. But it’s been tough leaving this place. At 68, it’s time.”
