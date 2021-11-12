Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers have received 2021 American League Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards.
This is the fourth Silver Slugger Award for Bogaerts (2015, ’16, ’19, ’21) and the first for Devers. Bogaerts and Devers are the fourth pair of American League teammates to win the Silver Slugger Award at shortstop and third base in the same season, joining Francisco Lindor and José Ramírez with the Cleveland Indians (2017-18), Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez with the New York Yankees (2007-08), and Miguel Tejada and Melvin Mora with the Baltimore Orioles (2004).
The Silver Slugger Award honorees are selected in a vote by Major League coaches and managers. Boston has been represented on the AL Silver Slugger Team in 17 of the last 21 seasons since 2001. Red Sox players have won 48 Silver Sluggers in the award’s 42 years of existence (1980-2021), including 10 in the last six years (2016-21).
Bogaerts, 29, is the fourth Red Sox player to win the Silver Slugger award at least four times, joining David Ortiz (7), Wade Boggs (6), and Manny Ramirez (6). Bogaerts joins Barry Larkin (9), Cal Ripken Jr. (8), Alex Rodriguez (7), and Derek Jeter (5) as the only players to win as many as four Silver Slugger Awards at shortstop.
In 2021, Bogaerts led American League shortstops in 2021 in on-base percentage (.370), slugging percentage (.493), and OPS (.863), batting .295 (156-for-529) with 90 runs scored, 58 extra-base hits, 34 doubles, 23 home runs, and 79 RBI over 144 games. Selected to the All-Star Game for the third time in his career, and second time as the AL’s starting shortstop, he ranked among the AL’s top 15 in batting average (8th), on-base percentage (7th), OPS (15th), doubles (T-13th), and FanGraphs’ WAR (T-10th, 5.2). He hit at least 20 home runs for the fourth time (2016, ’18-19, ’21), trailing only Nomar Garciaparra (6) for the most such seasons by a Red Sox shortstop.
Devers, 25, led major league third basemen in 2021 in home runs (career-high 38), RBI (113), extra-base hits (76), and slugging percentage (.583), and also ranked second in runs (101), hits (165), and doubles (37). Voted the AL’s starting third baseman for the 2021 All-Star Game, his first selection, Devers hit .279 (165-for-591) with a career-high 62 walks. He recorded at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI for the second time in his career (also 2019), and is the only player in the majors to score at least 100 runs and record at least 100 RBI in each of the last two 162-game seasons (2019, ’21). Devers is one of five Red Sox third basemen to win a Silver Slugger Award, joining Wade Boggs (6), Carney Lansford (1), Bill Mueller (1), and Adrían Beltré (1).
