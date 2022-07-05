Tuesday's home run was a long time coming for Xander Bogaerts.
Coming into the day the Red Sox shortstop had gone 25 days and 106 plate appearances since his last home run back on June 3. He finally ended that drought with a 413-foot two-run bomb to straightaway center field, which came in his first at bat since getting spiked in the leg during Sunday's game in Chicago.
"It felt good man, it’s been a while," Bogaerts said of the home run. "Show up every day, continue to work, continue to grind, pick out your mistakes and try to get that feeling that you have when you know you’re going right and when you’re seeing the ball."
Though Bogaerts continued to produce during his power outage and still batted .304 over the 25 games between homers, he admitted he's felt lost at the plate and that the past few weeks have been an adventure for him.
"It [stinks] when you’re hitting up there and all you can feel like you can do is hit a little blooper or an infield knock," Bogaerts said. "Today was different, worked on a lot of mechanical stuff, I just want to feel right and for a while I’m not even feeling right at the plate standing there in my stance. It [stinks] bro, but you’ve just got to grind on days like that.
"It’s nothing physical, I just feel like I just couldn’t do much with the baseball. They’re throwing 95 and all I can hit is probably like 70, that [stinks], this is the big leagues, but today was a good feeling, a good step forward and I can’t wait for tomorrow."
Going forward Bogaerts hopes Tuesday will be the breakthrough he's been looking for, but now he may have another problem. After getting spiked Sunday he received seven stitches to close the cut, and while the injury clearly didn't affect him at the plate Tuesday, he is concerned about what might happen if he tries to dive for a ball on defense.
"I have a nice bruise but it does feel good. Don’t have no issues, I’m just a little worried with diving. That’s the only part that kind of worries me, maybe some balls are going to be a little close and if I want to stay on the field I have to do this for a little bit," Bogaerts said. "It [stinks] because some balls I know I can dive for but honestly it’s going to be hard.”
If Bogaerts were to dive and tear his stitches, he might risk prolonging his recovery and potentially having to sit again like on Monday. He said he tried padding up his leg more as the game went on just in case, but at least this time he never found himself in that position.
"The game was close and if I had a shot to dive, I had to go for it," Bogaerts said. "Luckily enough I didn’t get none as the game went along but that’s the only thing I kind of worry about."
It'll be a situation to monitor in the coming days as Bogaerts continues to try and get right.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
