There's plenty of room on the Red Sox for both Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story in 2022.
Story, a star shortstop who reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140-million contract with the Red Sox on Sunday, is expected to shift over to second base upon his arrival in Boston.
He and Bogaerts will form one of the best middle infield tandems in baseball, and with the addition of Story's right-handed bat the Red Sox offense should now be strong enough to hang with anyone in the American League.
"He’s a big bat. We know what he does defensively already. I think that bat would play really well at Fenway just with that short porch over there," Bogaerts said on Saturday before news of the signing broke.
"It would be nice if we could get an addition like that after some of the big names that we lost to free agency or traded away. That’s a big boy. That’s a big bat right there. That’s an impact player."
Beyond this year, however, things aren't as clear.
Bogaerts is entering what is essentially a contract year, and if he chooses he could potentially hit the free agent market this coming offseason and seek a new deal.
Even before the Story signing, Bogaerts' future with the club beyond this year was murky, and now it's added an additional wrinkle into what was already a complicated situation.
Big money on the table
Bogaerts has spent his entire career with the Red Sox, and this coming season will be his ninth as Boston's starting shortstop.
Originally he would have been slated to hit free agency after the 2019 season, but instead of testing the market, he opted to sign a team-friendly six-year extension worth $120 million in large part due to his desire to stay in Boston.
The deal was and remains a steal for Boston, locking up one of the top shortstops in baseball at a relatively modest $20 million a year. But it also contained an escape hatch for Bogaerts, giving him another bite at the free agency apple if he wanted.
Considering the monster deals signed since by peers like Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million), Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million), Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and Carlos Correa (3 years, $105.3 million), Bogaerts would be crazy not to opt out and see what he can get.
The Red Sox could ensure Bogaerts sticks around by extending him for more than the $60 million he'd earn over the last three years of his current deal, and technically he could also surprise the industry by declining his opt out.
But if neither of those things happen, Bogaerts will become a free agent, and whatever happens next won't be entirely within his or the Red Sox' control.
Story alters the picture
Prior to Sunday, losing Bogaerts to free agency carried serious risk for the Red Sox. With top prospect Marcelo Mayer still a couple of years away from the big leagues, the club would have been hard pressed to find an adequate replacement next offseason.
But now, Boston's choices look much more palatable.
If Bogaerts leaves, the Red Sox can shift Story back to shortstop until Mayer and Nick Yorke are ready for prime time. If he stays, the Red Sox will have one of the best middle infield tandems in baseball locked up for years to come.
That change introduces another uncomfortable element into this discussion. If Bogaerts opts out would the Red Sox make a serious effort to bring him back at all?
Boston would no doubt extend Bogaerts an offer, but if another team put $30 million a year on the table, the Red Sox may decide it's best to move on.
As we saw with Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves, this is a business and clubs won't hesitate to cut ties with even a franchise icon if they think another player fits better into their long-term plans.
That being said, if Bogaerts and the Red Sox do want to stick together, there's nothing stopping the two sides from making that happen.
The good news is no matter what comes next, Bogaerts and Boston's interests are still in alignment.
The Story signing gives the Red Sox a real shot to compete for a World Series, and with another title and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, Bogaerts has every possible incentive to deliver the best season of his career.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.