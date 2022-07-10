Xander Bogaerts is officially a four-time All-Star.
The Red Sox shortstop will join Rafael Devers at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the league announced late Sunday afternoon. Bogaerts was selected as a reserve infielder, while Devers won the fan vote to earn his second straight starting nod at third base.
Bogaerts came into Sunday batting .309 with seven home runs, 35 RBI and a .834 OPS. His 2.9 wins above replacement ranks second among American League shortstops behind Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña, and he also leads AL shortstops in runs (49), doubles (21) and OPS.
Devers beat out Cleveland's Jose Ramirez in the fan vote and ranks near the top of the AL leaderboards in most major offensive categories. Among them, he entered Sunday first in hits (106), second in batting average (.327), second in runs (59), second in total bases (193), third in WAR (4.0), third in OPS (.977), seventh in home runs (19) and 10th in RBI (51).
Devers and Bogaerts are the club's only two All-Stars, leaving relief pitcher John Schreiber as one of the game's most notable snubs.
Schreiber did not earn All-Star honors despite posting a 0.62 ERA through 30 games with a 0.621 WHIP, 35 strikeouts and 1.9 WAR in 29 innings pitched. Out of all AL relievers who have appeared in 25 games, Schreiber's ERA and WAR totals are second only to New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes.
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and starting pitcher Nick Pivetta are the other two Red Sox players who had a case for selection.
The full MLB All-Star selections are as follows. Starters are indicated in bold.
American League
Starting Pitchers: Paul Blackburn, OAK; Gerrit Cole, NYY; Nestor Cortes, NYY; Alek Manoah, TOR; Shane McClanahan, TB; Shohei Ohtani, LAA; Martin Perez, TEX; Framber Valdez, HOU; Justin Verlander, HOU
Relief Pitchers: Emmanuel Clase, CLE; Clay Holmes, NYY; Jorge Lopez, BAL; Gregory Soto, DET
Catchers: Alejandro Kirk, TOR; Jose Trevino, NYY
Infielders: Jose Altuve, HOU; Tim Anderson, CWS; Luis Arraez, MIN; Xander Bogaerts, BOS; Miguel Cabrera, DET; Rafael Devers, BOS; Andrés Giménez, CLE; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR; José Ramírez, CLE
Outfielders: Andrew Benintendi, KC; Byron Buxton, MIN; Aaron Judge, NYY; Julio Rodriguez, SEA; George Springer, TOR; Giancarlo Stanton, NYY; Mike Trout, LAA; Kyle Tucker, HOU
Designated Hitters: Shohei Ohtani, LAA; Yordan Alvarez, HOU
National League
Starting Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara, MIA; Corbin Burnes, MIL; Luis Castillo, CIN; Tony Gonsolin, LAD; Clayton Kershaw, LAD; Joe Musgrove, SD
Relief Pitchers: David Bednar, PIT; Edwin Díaz, NYM; Josh Hader, MIL; Ryan Hensley, STL; Joe Mantiply, ARI
Catchers: Willson Contreras, CHC; Travis d'Arnaud, ATL
Infielders: Pete Alonso, NYM; Nolan Arenado, STL; Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA; C.J. Cron, COL; Paul Goldschmidt, STL; Manny Machado, SD; Jeff McNeil, NYM; Albert Pujols, STL; Dansby Swanson, ATL; Trea Turner, LAD
Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL; Mookie Betts, LAD; Ian Happ, CHC; Starling Marte, NYM; Joc Pederson, SF; Kyle Schwarber, PHI; Juan Soto, WAS
Designated Hitters: Bryce Harper, PHI; William Contreras, ATL
