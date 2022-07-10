Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been named an MLB All-Star for the fourth time.

Xander Bogaerts is officially a four-time All-Star.

The Red Sox shortstop will join Rafael Devers at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the league announced late Sunday afternoon. Bogaerts was selected as a reserve infielder, while Devers won the fan vote to earn his second straight starting nod at third base.

Bogaerts came into Sunday batting .309 with seven home runs, 35 RBI and a .834 OPS. His 2.9 wins above replacement ranks second among American League shortstops behind Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña, and he also leads AL shortstops in runs (49), doubles (21) and OPS.

Devers beat out Cleveland's Jose Ramirez in the fan vote and ranks near the top of the AL leaderboards in most major offensive categories. Among them, he entered Sunday first in hits (106), second in batting average (.327), second in runs (59), second in total bases (193), third in WAR (4.0), third in OPS (.977), seventh in home runs (19) and 10th in RBI (51).

Devers and Bogaerts are the club's only two All-Stars, leaving relief pitcher John Schreiber as one of the game's most notable snubs.

Schreiber did not earn All-Star honors despite posting a 0.62 ERA through 30 games with a 0.621 WHIP, 35 strikeouts and 1.9 WAR in 29 innings pitched. Out of all AL relievers who have appeared in 25 games, Schreiber's ERA and WAR totals are second only to New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and starting pitcher Nick Pivetta are the other two Red Sox players who had a case for selection.

The full MLB All-Star selections are as follows. Starters are indicated in bold.

American League

Starting Pitchers: Paul Blackburn, OAK; Gerrit Cole, NYY; Nestor Cortes, NYY; Alek Manoah, TOR; Shane McClanahan, TB; Shohei Ohtani, LAA; Martin Perez, TEX; Framber Valdez, HOU; Justin Verlander, HOU

Relief Pitchers: Emmanuel Clase, CLE; Clay Holmes, NYY; Jorge Lopez, BAL; Gregory Soto, DET

CatchersAlejandro Kirk, TOR; Jose Trevino, NYY

InfieldersJose Altuve, HOUTim Anderson, CWS; Luis Arraez, MIN; Xander Bogaerts, BOS; Miguel Cabrera, DET; Rafael Devers, BOS; Andrés Giménez, CLE; Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR; José Ramírez, CLE

Outfielders: Andrew Benintendi, KC; Byron Buxton, MIN; Aaron Judge, NYY; Julio Rodriguez, SEA; George Springer, TOR; Giancarlo Stanton, NYYMike Trout, LAA; Kyle Tucker, HOU

Designated HittersShohei Ohtani, LAA; Yordan Alvarez, HOU

National League

Starting Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara, MIA; Corbin Burnes, MIL; Luis Castillo, CIN; Tony Gonsolin, LAD; Clayton Kershaw, LAD; Joe Musgrove, SD

Relief Pitchers: David Bednar, PIT; Edwin Díaz, NYM; Josh Hader, MIL; Ryan Hensley, STL; Joe Mantiply, ARI

CatchersWillson Contreras, CHC; Travis d'Arnaud, ATL

Infielders: Pete Alonso, NYM; Nolan Arenado, STL; Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA; C.J. Cron, COL; Paul Goldschmidt, STLManny Machado, SD; Jeff McNeil, NYM; Albert Pujols, STL; Dansby Swanson, ATL; Trea Turner, LAD

OutfieldersRonald Acuña Jr., ATLMookie Betts, LAD; Ian Happ, CHC; Starling Marte, NYM; Joc Pederson, SF; Kyle Schwarber, PHI; Juan Soto, WAS

Designated HittersBryce Harper, PHI; William Contreras, ATL

 

