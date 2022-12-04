We can’t say much about Xander Bogaerts’ free agency with any certainty, only that he’s about to become a whole lot richer.
Throughout the past week various rumors and reports have circulated about Bogaerts’ market and which clubs could potentially have the best shot at landing the longtime Red Sox shortstop. Within the industry there seems to be varying opinions of the Red Sox chances, with some clearly more bullish on the club than others.
Wednesday, Hall of Fame reporter Peter Gammons relayed the view of several baseball sources that Bogaerts has already severed ties with Boston and doesn’t plan to return. By day’s end both Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras and Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy refuted that notion, saying talks are ongoing.
So the Red Sox are still in contention, but who else looks set to make a push?
Boston’s toughest competition could come from a familiar face. Dave Dombrowski, the former Red Sox president of baseball operations who just led the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series, is pursuing a big ticket shortstop and according to Jayson Stark of The Athletic has scheduled meetings with all four of the top free agents, including Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Bogaerts.
Turner, previously of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been heavily linked to Philadelphia, but if that doesn’t work out Bogaerts would be a clear fit for the National League champions. Dombrowski is obviously well acquainted with Bogaerts’ abilities on the field, and few executives in baseball are as aggressive when it comes to shelling out big deals to land elite players.
One of the few who could challenge Dombrowski on that front is San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, and he’s reportedly also in on the free agent shortstop market. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres have been engaged with representatives for both Bogaerts and Turner, suggesting San Diego could be willing to shell out big money again to pair a top free agent with Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.
Others rumored to be players for Bogaerts or another top shortstop include the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks.
That things ever came to this seems like a colossal misstep by the Red Sox. Prior to the season the club reportedly offered Bogaerts a one-year extension on top of the three remaining years of his previous deal, which would have amounted to a four-year, $90 million contract. Bogaerts appears to be in line for nearly double that, and if he gets the money elsewhere it’ll be a repeat of Jon Lester all over again.
That being said, the Red Sox have figured it out with past stars who’ve reached free agency before. Look no further than David Ortiz, who re-signed with Boston as a free agent twice and told reporters Friday he believes Bogaerts and the Red Sox will ultimately stick together.
“I expect them to come through and get this done,” Ortiz said. “We don’t want another situation like Mookie. A guy like that, such a good player who goes about everything like a professional in a place like Boston, he’s a keeper.”
Reynolds requests trade
In news that no doubt caused the entire Red Sox front office’s ears to perk up, Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has officially requested a trade, potentially greasing the wheels for the All-Star’s exit from Pittsburgh.
Reynolds, 27, would be a perfect fit for the Red Sox and would immediately upgrade the club’s beleaguered outfield unit. The one-time All-Star is coming off a season in which he hit 27 home runs with an .807 OPS, and in 2021 he earned MVP consideration after batting .302 with 24 home runs and a career-high .912 OPS.
Reynolds also won’t be a free agent for three more seasons, which will likely raise the Pirates’ asking price. Boston may have to part with one or more of its top prospects, including Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas or Brayan Bello, but the club has built up considerable prospect depth which it could leverage in a big deal like this.
Haniger another outfield option
In addition to Reynolds, another outfielder the Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in is free agent Mitch Haniger.
According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Rangers are among the most serious suitors for Haniger, a power-hitting corner outfielder who has played a big role in the Seattle Mariners’ resurgence these past two years.
Haniger endured an injury plagued 2022 but still managed a respectable .736 OPS with 11 home runs in 57 games, and in 2021 he was among the most prolific power hitters in baseball, blasting 39 home runs with 100 RBI and an .804 OPS over 157 games.
Sox add reliever Martin
While the Red Sox haven’t made any big splashes just yet, they did reportedly make an under the radar move to bolster the bullpen this week by signing veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin.
Martin, 36, is coming off a terrific second half in which he was all but unhittable after being acquired midseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The righty posted a 1.46 ERA with 34 strikeouts and only one walk allowed over 24.2 innings, and while Martin’s first half with the Chicago Cubs wasn’t quite as productive on paper, he still posted excellent strikeout and walk rates and boasts arguably the best control in baseball.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the two sides have agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Though the deal hadn’t been officially announced as of this writing, it’s expected that Martin will become the second reliever acquired by Boston so far this offseason, with the club also signing lefty Joely Rodriguez.
To help make room for Martin the Red Sox outrighted minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernández to Triple-A.
Eflin spurns Sox for hometown Rays
The Red Sox were reportedly close to a deal with free agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but late in the process the Orlando native apparently shopped the three-year, $40 million offer to nearby Tampa Bay. The Rays agreed to match, and as a result the Red Sox lost out on the right-hander to a divisional rival.
The deal is the largest ever given by the Rays in free agency.
Eflin spent this past season with the Philadelphia Phillies, going 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 75.2 innings. He primarily pitched out of the bullpen during Philadelphia’s playoff run, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings of relief against the Houston Astros in the World Series.
DeGrom signs with Rangers
Former New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the top pitcher on the free agent market, became the first big name off the board Friday night when he signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers.
DeGrom, 34, is a two-time Cy Young Award winner who will immediately provide an elite presence at the top of the Rangers rotation. When healthy deGrom is the most dominant pitcher in baseball, and over the past two seasons he’s posted a 1.90 ERA with a ridiculous 248 strikeouts over 156.1 innings. The risk with deGrom is he has also missed significant time due to injury, and now the Rangers are committed to paying him $37 million per year through his age 39 season.
That’s a risk the Rangers were obviously willing to take. Last offseason Texas invested nearly half a billion dollars into top free agent infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and now they’ve made a similarly bold move to bolster the club’s shaky pitching staff.
Sox eye neighborhood improvements around Fenway ParkSince John Henry’s ownership group took over the Red Sox in 2002, the club has poured millions of dollars into Fenway Park in an effort to revitalize the century-old ballpark and ensure it remains a vibrant part of Boston’s sporting landscape for years to come.
Now, with the completion of the right field terrace and function hall, that work is largely complete.
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said outside of the new MassMutual sign that will soon be installed atop the center field scoreboard there won’t be any significant new changes to Fenway Park when the new season begins. Looking ahead, the next phase of major improvements will come in the surrounding neighborhood.
“We’re starting to shift our focus outside of the ballpark,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to continue to invest in maintenance and upkeep, different seating areas, but the broad renovation of Fenway Park and the preservation is largely done. Now we’re starting to turn our attention to how we make the neighborhood 360 degrees friendly for our fans and consumers when they come in.
“We’re working with the City of Boston on a project we’re calling Fenway Corners which is reimagining Jersey Street, parts of Brookline Ave and parts of Lansdowne Street,” Kennedy continued. “Entertainment, retail, hotels, residential, very exciting project that we’re working with the city on and the neighborhood.”
According to public records, the Fenway Corners proposal would see the redevelopment of 5.32 acres of 13 privately-owned parcels of land adjacent to Fenway Park. The project would cover approximately 2 million square feet of gross floor area and would see Jersey Street permanently turned into a pedestrian walkway and public gathering space, with the nearby Richard B. Ross Way extended from Van Ness Street to Brookline Ave as a replacement vehicle artery. The project would also include 1,740 new parking spaces, and if completed Fenway Corners would transform the neighborhood into a modern fan hub akin to Wrigleyville outside Wrigley Field in Chicago.
A letter of intent was first filed with the city’s Planning and Development office in January of 2021 and Kennedy said discussions have continued with various stakeholders ever since.
“We’ve been engaged with the neighborhood for about two and a half, three years on this project and hopefully at some point in the near future we’ll be in a position to talk about it with specificity and break ground ultimately.”
Devanney a potential Rule 5 pickCam Devanney, a former Central Catholic and Elon University baseball star, enjoyed a breakout 2022 season in which he hit 23 home runs and earned a promotion to the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate. Now there is speculation the Hudson, N.H., native could be in line for a big league shot.
Devanney is among a handful of prospects Baseball America has identified as a possible selection in Wednesday’s Rule 5 Draft. If selected Devanney would be immediately added to his new team’s 26-man active roster, where he would have to remain for the whole season if his new club wanted to keep him. Otherwise he or any other Rule 5 pick would have to be placed on waivers and offered back to their original team before they could be sent back to the minors.
“Devanney made adjustments to his swing to get more on time, and concentrated on refining his swing decisions. The results that followed speak for themselves,” Baseball America writes. “With a balanced combination of average contact, average approach and above-average raw power, Devanney has developed into a legitimate prospect. A strong defender who can handle either position on the left side of the infield, Devanney has the refined offensive profile and versatility defensively that teams value.”
In addition to Devanney, fellow Merrimack Valley Conference standout Jacob Wallace also projects as a possible Rule 5 target. The former Methuen High and UConn star, who spent this past season with the Portland Sea Dogs, is among the Red Sox top relief pitcher prospects and boasts a high-90s fastball and a filthy slider, traits that could be attractive to a big league club looking to inject some heat into its bullpen.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.