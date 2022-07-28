Amid the rampant rumors that Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers could be traded ahead of next week's trade deadline, the Red Sox front office made a point to publicly declare they're not discussing deals for the club's top two players.
Relieving as that was for fans, it was even moreso for Bogaerts himself, who said he heard that same message directly from the club.
"Yeah. I don't know if I should say that, I hope I don't get in trouble," Bogaerts said after Thursday's 4-2 win over Cleveland. "Much better like that. Communication is always huge in everything in life, so if you get that type of feedback it's beneficial."
Bogaerts acknowledged that these past few weeks have been difficult for him. The veteran shortstop has played his entire 10-year big league career in Boston and other than a stretch in 2020 he said he's never really been the subject of trade rumors before.
Being told he wasn't going anywhere helped put his mind at ease.
"I wouldn't say relief is a good word, but obviously it's more relaxing," Bogaerts said. "It makes you more free."
Bogaerts played much more freely on Thursday, hitting the go-ahead three-run home run to help the Red Sox salvage a four-game series split and get back to .500 after dipping below the mark earlier this week. That was a needed start, but with only about two months to play the Red Sox are still in last place and face steep competition as they try and fight back into the playoff hunt.
Looking ahead, Bogaerts said he still believes the Red Sox can be a contender, and getting people back from injury should make a big difference.
"We have a lot of help coming on the way, and that's like a trade deadline on its own," Bogaerts said. "You've got Story, Raffy obviously, Kiké and Arroyo not too far away and obviously we need J.D. back because he's a game-changer."
As for whether or not he wants to see the club make some moves to bring in outside help, Bogaerts said that certainly wouldn't hurt.
"I wouldn't say I want, I feel like help is always better," Bogaerts said. "I'd say if you can get an upgrade in anything it will be better for the team. I guess that's why teams make trades, they go and get guys who they think can help the team in the long run or short run. Any time you can get help, we saw what Schwarber did, I don't want to talk about last year, but he was amazing for us. If we get someone we're not asking for them to be amazing, but it was special last year."
The MLB trade deadline is next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
