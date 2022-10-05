It's been a trying season for Xander Bogaerts, who for months has borne the weight of both his team's struggles and the uncertainty shrouding his own future. Now he faces a decision that could lead to him leaving the only organization he's ever known.
But before he worries about that, about contract talks, opt outs or the next stage of his baseball career, all Bogaerts wants to do is go back to Aruba and rest.
"I'm going home. I'm going to the beach. I'm going to play a lot of dominos and I'm just going to enjoy it. I don't want to see a bat, I don't want to see a ball. This year has been really hard for me and I really feel like I deserve that for myself," Bogaerts said. "Going home, I really need it, I really do need it, I need it a lot and I need it more than a lot of years."
After an emotional season finale, during which he got the opportunity to tip his cap to the home crowd at Fenway Park in possibly his last game with the Red Sox, the veteran shortstop was open and upfront about how exhausting this season has been.
Questions about Bogaerts' contract and whether or not he will opt out to test free agency have swirled around the club ever since he and the Red Sox failed to reach an extension prior to Opening Day. Bogaerts has seemed deflated about the prospect ever since and has continually expressed frustration about his play even in a year where he batted .307 and contended for the American League batting title.
The fact that the Red Sox underachieved and finished last in the AL East made matters worse, and now the moment of truth is approaching. In the coming weeks Bogaerts can opt out of the last three years of his contract and seek a bigger deal on the open market, something he's all but certain to do given the huge deals his shortstop peers have landed since he signed his original six-year, $120 million deal in 2019.
The Red Sox front office leaders have spoken often of how highly they think of Bogaerts, but should he choose that path there's no guarantee the two sides will reach a deal.
Realizing that, Red Sox manager Alex Cora made a point to give Bogaerts the chance to be recognized, no matter what happens next.
"It was a cool night, it was a special night, one that we'll always remember, but at the same time hopefully it's not the last chapter of the Red Sox and Xander," Cora said. "This is a guy we really like and we'll see what the future holds."
In a perfect world, Bogaerts will be back. He's been a part of the Red Sox organization since signing as an international free agent back in 2009 and has grown from a highly regarded prospect to a two-time World Series champion, a four-time All-Star and as the franchise's all-time leader in games played by a shortstop.
You can't put a price on what Bogaerts has meant to this franchise, but baseball is a business, so that's exactly what the two sides will have to do before Bogaerts' next chapter can be written.
"This is all I know, I'm very thankful for everyone that has helped me to be the man I am today," Bogaerts said. "The Red Sox gave me an opportunity to make my big league debut, giving me my extension, my arbitration years and blessed me and my family in that aspect. I'm very thankful to the front office and ownership for blessing me with really good teammates throughout my years. It's the business part of it and I've never pretty much been in this situation before so we'll see what happens."
