BOSTON — For fans of a certain age, there was one sports debate that stood above all the rest:
Nomar vs. Jeter.
If you followed baseball in the late-90s to mid-2000s, that was the question that drove the heated conversation. You were either a “Nomar” guy or a “Jeter” guy, and never mind those contrarians who’d point out that Alex Rodriguez was probably better than both.
Today we have a new crop of outstanding shortstops, the best since that golden generation from 20 years ago. No comparable rivalry has emerged, but you could argue there is one pairing that deserves similar acclaim.
It’s Xander Bogaerts vs. Carlos Correa.
The Red Sox and Astros’ franchise shortstops have enjoyed parallel careers since reaching the majors. Both were once top five prospects, debuted at age 20 and were all-stars and World Series champions by the time they were 23.
“Physically they’re freak athletes, both of them,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “Offensively they impact baseball like no other shortstops, right? They understand their strengths. They understand their weaknesses. They work too. You see Correa in the offseason and what he does, and what Xander has been doing since he got to the big leagues in 2013. It’s nonstop with them.
“They enjoy the game,” he continued. “They talk the game. They love the game. It’s very important. They’re not afraid of the spotlight.”
How they handle the spotlight has been the biggest difference between the two players. Correa is flashy. Exuberant. The personification of “let the kids play.”
Look no further than his “it’s time” wrist tap celebration after hitting the go-ahead home run in Game 1.
Bogaerts is much more low key. He’s never been a bat flipper, and because of that he’s tended to be overlooked nationally.
Regardless of their approach, their impact within the clubhouse has been the same. They are the undisputed leaders of their respective locker rooms, and given the talent around them that is saying a lot.
“He is not only a mentor to me, but to a lot of players as well on the roster,” Rafael Devers said of Bogaerts. “He is someone that brings everyone together, being able to speak multiple languages and being able to talk to everyone like he does. He is truly special, and one of the best players in the game especially as well, so it’s really fun to be able to call him my teammate.”
“He is amazing,” Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said of Correa. “He likes this kind of game. He wants to go out there and hit big homers. It seems like he expects to go out there and do it, so if you’re expecting something, eventually you’re going to make it happen, and that’s him. He is the leader of our team. He is the number one reason why we’re in the playoffs, and we’ve been in playoffs many times.”
Today you can make a strong case that Bogaerts and Correa are the two best shortstops in the American League, and likely have been since at least 2015. Over the past six years only Francisco Lindor can match the two in cumulative Wins Above Replacement among big league shortstops, and the pair are a big reason why the Red Sox and Astros have been two of baseball’s most successful franchises of the past decade.
“Definitely we’re in the conversation,” Bogaerts said recently when asked if the two best shortstops in the AL are playing in this series. “I feel like we’ve done it for a while now. We’ve been really consistent. I mean, I know he has been dealing with some injuries throughout the years, but this year he has played a lot of games, and he has been really, really productive for that team over there. I mean, I’m definitely a fan of him.”
Could Bogaerts and Correa be destined to battle forever? Correa is an impending free agent and is expected to command a massive contract, and Bogaerts has an opt-out of his current six-year, $120 million deal after the 2022 season. Should he choose, he could be in line for a second huge payday, and he would only have just turned 30 when that time comes.
Where the two wind up will have massive ramifications on the next decade of baseball, but if the pair remain with their current clubs — or at least within the American League — you can count on more playoff battles for the rest of their careers.
And hey, if Correa winds up signing a monster deal with the New York Yankees?
Another welcomed debate for the ages.
