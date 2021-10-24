FOXBOROUGH — Raise your hand if you had Brandon Bolden in the Patriots-Jets MVP pool on Sunday.
OK. The truth is out. Nobody did.
But here we are, entering late October, and the guy who many projected probably was done/over-the-hill, is apparently leading the way in the Patriots’ running back room.
While Bolden ran for 0 yards on two carries, he was on the field when it mattered, playing the James White role. He had the most targets (7), the most receptions (6), the most yards (79) and a touchdown, a nifty, 15-yarder that saw him go around a defender near the 3-yard line and sneak into the end zone.
It was his greatest game since crushing the Patriots in 2018, in the Miami Miracle win, when he ran the ball twice for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
For those of us asking why is Bolden playing so much, his performance against the Jets was a nice answer for Bolden and the guy who keeps playing him, Bill Belichick.
“He’s an outstanding special teams player,” said Belichick. “Just hasn’t had a lot of opportunity. James (White) has been one of our most dependable and durable players.
“We’re very fortunate that we had Brandon to step in and do the things he does, maintain the role in the kicking game and give us some quality plays offensive, especially on third down.”
Three of Bolden six receptions went for first downs.
Apparently, though, his role in the “running back room” supersedes his talents a James White clone.
And the fact that five of the seven touchdowns on Sunday were scored by dudes from that room — Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor each had two short TD runs — didn’t go unnoticed.
“He’s a special person, a guy that has seen and played a lot of football,” said Harris. “‘B’ is one of the funniest guys in the building. He adds so much to this team, his personality … I’m so happy for him.”
Bolden’s career has been anything but a straight line.
In fact, after opting out in 2020 to spend time with his family, he was thought to be a long-shot to make the 2021 Patriots.
Now he might be as important as, well, James White.
“I wouldn’t say a throwback,” said Bolden, when asked about his unexpected performance against the Jets. “We always practice that type of stuff during the week so to just go out there … I guess you could say it is a throwback because it’s been a while (since I’ve been in the end zone) … I didn’t really do much besides move my legs. The other ten guys did a great job.”
It’s probably early to start sculpting a bust of Bolden for Canton, but it isn’t too late to appreciate his unexpected contributions and the fact that Belichick keeps bringing him back.
