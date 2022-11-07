When Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens failed to earn election to the Baseball Hall of Fame on their 10th and final try last winter, it seemed the doors to Cooperstown had forever been closed.
As it turns out, the two tainted legends may only have to wait one year longer.
Bonds and Clemens are among eight players included on this offseason's Contemporary Era ballot, which provides an avenue for players who have been retired for 15 years or longer, whose careers primarily took place after 1980, and whose accomplishments were previously overlooked to earn enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.
Joining Bonds and Clemens on the ballot are Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling.
In order to earn induction candidates will have to receive votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the 16-member committee, which assuming no abstentions would require 12 votes. The committee is comprised of members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, executives and veteran media members, and voters can also choose no more than three candidates.
The election will take place Dec. 4 at the Winter Meetings and if any candidates are selected they will become a part of next summer's Hall of Fame class.
So is this finally the opportunity Bonds and Clemens have been waiting for? It will be interesting to see, because with them the issue is as black and white as it gets. In terms of on-field achievements, the two are among the greatest players in baseball history, and the only reason they've been left out of Cooperstown so long is because of their links to performance-enhancing drugs.
So the question is simple. Are there at least five voters on the committee who feel those connections should disqualify Bonds and Clemens from receiving the sport's highest honor?
If so, their wait will continue. But if not? Their time will finally come.
Bonds and Clemens' presence could have a ripple effect further down the ballot too. With only a maximum of 48 votes to go around it may be difficult for others to build a consensus, especially given that each candidates has flaws of their own.
Murphy, Mattingly and McGriff would seem the most likely to draw widespread support. Murphy was a two-time MVP, a seven-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove winner with the Atlanta Braves, Mattingly was the face of the New York Yankees throughout the 1980s and early 90s, and McGriff quietly compiled an outstanding body of work that was never fully appreciated in an era of gaudy power numbers. But whether by conventional numbers or advanced metrics, all three still only score as borderline Hall of Famers.
Schilling, who like Bonds and Clemens also failed to earn enshrinement in his final year of eligibility last winter, is another interesting case. Few players have seen their resumes age better thanks to the increasing prominence of advanced metrics, yet Schilling's toxic behavior post-retirement has also rendered his candidacy radioactive.
Belle was among the most feared power hitters of his generation before his career was prematurely cut short due to injury. While he's never been definitively linked to steroids, he still had a number of troubling incidents throughout his career and was once suspended for using a corked bat.
And Palmeiro? Bonds and Clemens' presence on the ballot could be both a blessing and a curse. He isn't earning induction this year, but if they are elected it could establish a favorable precedent for the proven PED-user in the future.
No matter what happens, the results of the vote will be fascinating.
