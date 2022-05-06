Boston can be a notoriously tough place to play, and at some point every big free agent signing experiences their first "welcome to Boston" moment.
For Trevor Story, that came after his four-strikeout performance in Thursday afternoon's 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, the last of which prompted loud boos from the restless home crowd.
Following the game Story spent about an hour in the batting cages working on his swing, which he said is typical for him after a bad game. Meanwhile, the assembled media was waiting for him to speak in the clubhouse, and when he didn't show up it fueled the perception that he was ducking accountability and hiding from the tough questions that were waiting for him.
Whether that was his intention or not, Story came to the ballpark the next day and suddenly discovered himself at the center of a firestorm unlike any he'd likely ever encountered in Colorado.
"I've always been a guy where if the media wants to talk, let's talk. It was brought to my attention today that maybe you guys wanted to talk to me yesterday, but I had no idea," Story said addressing the issue on Friday. "Sorry about the miscommunication there, but any time you guys want to talk, obviously it's not going to be every single day, but I'm always open for that. But yeah, that was brought to my attention earlier this morning, I certainly wasn't dodging you guys."
Story's first month in Boston hasn't gone as planned, there's no doubt. Entering Friday he was only batting .210 with a .590 OPS, and through 21 games he had yet to hit a home run. That's prompted unfavorable comparisons to famous free agent flameout Carl Crawford, and now the fanbase's patience is beginning to wear thin.
Story said he understands where the fans were coming from and recognizes that the expectations are higher in Boston, and if he didn't fully appreciate that before, it's a good bet he does now.
Truth be told, Story not speaking to the media so he could work on his swing isn't that big a deal, especially not after what Shohei Ohtani put the Red Sox through on Thursday. Even Alex Cora suggested people cut Story and the rest of the lineup some slack, at least for what happened that day.
"We don't get mulligans in this game but let's give the guys a mulligan yesterday because that was, I watched it again, unreal what that guy did," Cora said of Ohtani. "Stuff-wise it's probably the best I've seen against us since 2018."
"Everybody gets caught up in the four strikeouts, right? It's part of what we do and I get it, but there's a lot of stuff that happened yesterday that didn't have to do with us," he added later. "Sometimes you have to tip your hat and move on."
Sooner or later Story is going to turn things around. He barely got a spring training and had enjoyed a couple of his best games of the season before getting taken to the cleaners by Ohtani. But the longer his struggles continue, the tougher things are going to be.
The only surefire way to release the pressure that comes with playing in Boston is to produce, which sometimes is easier said than done in this city.
