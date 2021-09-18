PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Dennis Grosel scored rushing touchdowns as Boston College cruised to a 28-3 victory over Temple on Saturday in a non-conference clash.
Grosel - who stepped into the quarterback spot following the injury to starter Phil Jurkovec during last week's win over UMass - also added a touchdown pass to Jaden Williams.
The Eagles defense recorded four sacks of Owls quarterback Justin Lynch, who was under constant pressure the entire afternoon. Boston College was especially effective on 3rd down, where they held Temple to 2 for 13 overall.
Boston College (3-0) set the tone for the game with Levy's 66-yard return of the opening kickoff just inside the Temple 30. Two plays later, Grosel found Williams on a slant in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
That would be the highlight of the passing game for Grosel, who completed only 5 of 13 passes for 34 yards with an interception during his first start. However, the Eagles running game piled up 190 yards on 33 carries with Garwo, Grosel and Zay Flowers all rushing for over 45 yards.
Garwo would dive through a hole in the middle of the Owls defense from 1 yard late in the first quarter while Grosel capped off the scoring on a quarterback sneak on fourth and goal from the 1 midway through the fourth quarter.
Temple (1-2) got a 33-yard field goal by Rory Bell early in the fourth quarter to prevent BC's first road shutout for since a 21-0 win at Kent State on August 30, 2008.
BC’s defense held Temple without a first down until the 11:25 mark in the second quarter. Temple’s offense started the game with three straight three-and-out series. In the first half, Temple had five possessions, four of them did not record a first down. BC’s four sacks were a season-high.
