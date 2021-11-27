BOSTON — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson had no complaints about sharing the screen on his postgame video call.
“Say hello to our new friend,” he said, holding up the ACC’s Atlantic Division trophy after the No. 21 Demon Deacons beat Boston College 41-10 to advance to the conference title game.
“We knew what was at stake. It was as big of a game as we’ve coached and played in," Clawson said. "We knew what we had to do.”
The Eagles lost four straight games after QB Phil Jurkovec sustained what was initially thought to be a season-ending wrist injury. Even after he returned, though, BC went 2-2. It did not beat anyone with a winning record all season.
The flu ran through the Boston College locker room during the week, with 32 players affected. Fifteen players, including Jurkovec, were out on Wednesday, forcing the team to hold a walkthrough instead of a regular practice.
Ten players were out of Saturday’s game, mostly backups.
On BC’s first possession of the second half, receiver Zay Flowers ran 73 yards on a reverse to reach the end zone, only to have the play called back for a blindside block thrown by Jurkovec against defensive tackle Miles Fox. Replays appeared to show the hit was legal, but the call is not reviewable.
“I’d just rather not comment on anything on the officials right now because I’d probably say something that I will regret,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “That was an unbelievable play, a good block, now you’re talking about a seven-point game and momentum on our side and it is a totally, totally different football game and not even close to what just happened.”
On the next play, Jurkovec threw a screen pass to Pat Garwo that was originally ruled a catch at the BC 14, the original line of scrimmage. The game was held up while the play was reviewed; the ball was determined to have touched the ground, meaning it was an incomplete pass and the ball was spotted — at the BC 14.
Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another on Saturday as the Demon Deacons earned the right to play Pittsburgh next weekend for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
It would be Wake Forest's first ACC title since 2006, which was also the only other time in more than a century of football that it has won 10 or more
“It was a cool moment to share with our fans, people that traveled or are here in Boston,” Hartman said. “It was a great moment for Wake Forest, and for our football team and the guys that have been here all year.”
BC (6-6, 2-6) ran off four three-and-outs in the second half — interrupted only by an interception. Wake Forest extended its lead with a field goal, a 3-yard run by Christian Turner that made it 34-10 and Hartman's 2-yard pass to Blake Whiteheart.
Hartman completed 20 of 32 passes for 236 yards and ran 11 times for 51 yards. Perry caught four passes for 81 yards and two scores.
Jurkovec was 3 for 11 passing for 19 yards for one touchdown and two interceptions, but he also led the Eagles with 66 yards rushing.
