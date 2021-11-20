CHESTNUT HILL (AP) — Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns and 251 yards and Florida State stopped Boston College in the Eagles’ own territory in the final two minutes for a 26-23 win on Saturday.
A week after rallying from an 8-point deficit in the final five minutes for a win over rival Miami, the Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 ACC) rolled to a 23-point lead before holding on. They are now a win away from being bowl eligible.
Travis completed 20 of 24 passes with no interceptions, connecting with three different receivers for scores.
Coming off his 5-touchdown day (3 rushing, 2 throwing) last Saturday against Georgia Tech, BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec was just 10 of 24 for 148 yards with a TD and an interception. He carried 17 times for 59 yards and a score.
Pat Garwo had a scoring run for the Eagles (6-5, 2-5 ACC).
The Seminoles led 19-3 at halftime and scored on the initial drive of the second half when Malik McClain made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone.
BC then scored two TDs in just over 3:30 early in the fourth. The Eagles sliced the lead to 26-23 on Jurkovec’s 36-yard pass to Zay Flowers.
BC converted a fourth-and-2 from their 43 with under five minutes left but Akeem Dent picked off a Jurkovec desperation fourth-down pass at the Seminoles 25 with 1:42 left.
BC hosts No. 13 Wake Forest Saturday at noon. The Demon Deacons are coming off a tough 48-27 loss to Clemson.
