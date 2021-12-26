WASHINGTON -- Military Bowl Foundation today announced that the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols with Boston College.
The following are statements from William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft and Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley on the cancelation of the 2021 Military Bowl.
“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team,” said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft. “We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority. Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”
Boston College had over 40 players unavailable to play in the bowl game.
“This is not the way we wanted to see this season come to an end,” said Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley. “We just do not have enough players to safely play a game. My heart goes out to our seniors who will not have one final opportunity to wear a BC jersey and I can’t thank them enough for all the contributions they made to our program.”
Fans who purchased tickets through the Boston College Ticket Office will be refunded on the original credit card used for purchase. Refunds should appear within 5-7 business days.
