Erik Corbett
HOMETOWN: Methuen. Currently reside in Conway, N.H.
OCCUPATION: Paraprofessional at Kennett High School
CHARITY: Challenged Athletes Foundation.
WHY RUNNING ON THEIR BEHALF/DEFINING MOMENT?
“They have helped disabled athletes like myself for decades so I’m trying to pay it forward.”
HOW MUCH DO YOU NEED TO RAISE?:
“Another $500 will help us reach our goal.”
WHAT MAKES BOSTON MARATHON SPECIAL TO BOTH OF YOU?:
“I’ve always lived in New England and Marathon Monday is always a special day in Boston.”
