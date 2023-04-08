marathon photo

Erik Corbett, formerly of Methuen, will be representing disabled athletes at the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Erik Corbett

HOMETOWN: Methuen. Currently reside in Conway, N.H.

OCCUPATION: Paraprofessional at Kennett High School

CHARITY: Challenged Athletes Foundation.

WHY RUNNING ON THEIR BEHALF/DEFINING MOMENT?

“They have helped disabled athletes like myself for decades so I’m trying to pay it forward.”

HOW MUCH DO YOU NEED TO RAISE?:

“Another $500 will help us reach our goal.”

WHAT MAKES BOSTON MARATHON SPECIAL TO BOTH OF YOU?:

“I’ve always lived in New England and Marathon Monday is always a special day in Boston.”

