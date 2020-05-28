Why cancel the rescheduled Boston Marathon, still 3½ months away?
The COVID-19 curve is flattening everywhere, even in Massachusetts. It might be a pancake by the time September rolls around.
Our pro teams in baseball, hockey, basketball and even football would be finished or start their seasons probably without fans before the “new” Sept. 14 Boston Marathon date.
Knowing how Boston Mayor Marty Walsh seems to be in halt-mode when it comes to re-opening anything, I asked question. Most of you probably did too.
But this isn’t a one-day game, without fans, at the T.D. Garden or Fenway Park.
This event is months in the making and planning. This entails guaranteed contracts with elite runners. This involves seven cities and/or towns working together. This includes about 35,000 runners, about 500,000 spectators along the course and 10,000 volunteers each year.
This is much, much more than a race.
And the decision to cancel the race, which was probably expected even when the new date was issued in September, was a no-brainer.
Mayor Walsh did the right thing.
“The decision properly belongs with the public officials,” said Tom Grilk, the B.A.A.’s CEO. “They are the guardians of safety. And it became increasingly apparent that with all of the thousands of people involved, [Thursday] was the right time for Governor [Charlie] Baker and Mayor Walsh to make the decision.
“Under these circumstances, to bring together tens of thousands of people together, moving, sweating, spitting, passing each other;” said Grilk, “to do that, putting thousands of people at risk, heaven knows how many people could die. Will there be a second surge. I don’t know.”
Expecting that this decision by Walsh was imminent, the B.A.A. began working on a plan for a “virtual” Boston Marathon experience.
With charities playing a big role every year, raising tens of millions for local charities, this might be an option for some to reach their goals.
That means registered runners remaining registered and actually running the 26.2 mile race in their hometowns, figuring out their owner courses. That means the B.A.A. possibly sending gift bags or race kits that include ways to organize their individual races, maybe throw in a finish line.
That means virtually anything could happen.
The “Virtual” Boston Marathon is expected to be a week-long event, Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, with runners given the opportunity to complete the 26.2 miles (or 42 kilometers) in a week.
There are still some kinks to work out, but Grilk isn’t going to cower.
He sees people hosting pre-race dinners and posting it. He sees people finding a way to finish what they started several months ago in training. He sees Sept. 14 possibly having a Boston Marathon-like feel later in the day celebrating those that ran the virtual race their way.
“We realize this isn’t perfect or what we wanted,” said Grilk. “But we’ve seen a lot of challenges recently, some horrible things. The result is that people have risen with resilience with imagination to do whatever they have to do.”
