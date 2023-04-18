There were Merrimack Valley Striders everywhere during Monday's Boston Marathon -- at the starting line, at the finish line, and everywhere in between throughout the day on Monday.
Here are four Striders that hung together for the entire race with their thoughts:
Mikaela Reynolds Blanchette, 35, Lawrence:
“It was my sixth marathon and first Boston. It was an incredible experience. I enjoyed everything from the marathon pup support in honor of Spencer and Penny (at the start) to the Wellesley College ‘scream tunnel,’ to the incredible crowds at Heartbreak Hill, to the roaring support along that final stretch of Boylston. It was all incredible.
“And I am so grateful to the MVS, providing me with my bib, gifting me the opportunity to experience my first-ever Boston Marathon.
“The marathon that made me fall in love with the sport. This marked my first marathon back since a brain decompression surgery in November 2021. (I wasn’t even allowed to run last year at this time.)
"I couldn’t ask for a better race to return to marathoning with than Boston. And I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to run with a few of my teammates: Louise Cummings, Bhavisha Patel, and Makarand Joshi.
"The four of us set out together at the start and crossed the finish line holding hands. We enjoyed every minute of this race, just taking it all in. What an incredible experience."
Bhavisha Patel, 45, North Andover:
“My personal quote is: 'Make your journey beautiful and keep spreading love while achieving your goals and visions.'
“Running for me is a meditation and keeps me grounded.
“I joined MVS in 2018 and have run seven marathons now. I’m about to run my eighth in London 2023 in just a few days -- that’s two World Majors, back-to-back.
“MVS has always supported and inspired me throughout my running journey. I am so thankful to MVS for the bib to run Boston 2023 and making my dream come true to run Boston."
Makarand Joshi, 54, Andover:
“This was my seventh marathon and fourth among the ‘Majors.’ Boston has always been a dream. Unlike other majors I’ve done, the plan on this amazing course was to enjoy and take it all in.
“My MVS peers in this group made it so much fun and a breeze to run the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston. Great memories made along the way."
Louise Cummings, 63, Andover:
“My son Andrew Cummings (31), ran 3:38 with his support runner, Eric Peloquin. Eric was Andy’s Special Olympics coach 15 years ago and they ran Andy’s first marathon in 2015. This was their second marathon together.
“We so appreciate support runners who make these dreams possible for people with disabilities. Andy’s autism has not stopped him from running six Boston Marathons out of 13 total marathons.”
Maura Szendey, 63, Andover:
“The 2023 Boston Marathon was my 5th.
“I was fortunate to be placed in Wave 4 Corral 1 -- and since Merrimack Valley Striders were working the start as Human Chain, it was pretty easy to get to the very front of the corral.
“It was the first time I've ever seen the starting line that close in a race -- and it was a great kick off with lots of photos with my friends.
“There's something really special about the vibe of Boston during marathon weekend and the race itself will always be special and a privilege to run. While I didn't have my strongest time, I was happy with my effort and look forward to running it again next year."
Kevin Elwood, 56, Boxford:
“I ran my fourth Boston -- fifth if you include that 2020 virtual. Ran the first half with Rob Cargill, which was awesome.
“The reason this one was extra special was because I tied it to a Make-A-Wish fundraiser for a very special little girl (see link at end).
“My time of 3:13:20 felt great -- but making Madison’s wish come true is even better.
“She is 12 years old and her wish is to walk. Her doctors have the tools she needs to make that happen, with the help of a Trexo. All she needs now is our financial support.
“Madison recently had surgery to prepare her body to receive a kidney transplant. Once she has her new kidney, she will be ready to have her wish to walk granted.
“In order to walk, something Madison has always dreamed of doing, she needs a Trexo."
Please donate to:
Make a Wish ... https://friends.nh.wish.org/campaign/kevin-elwood-takes-on-boston/c475970
Kara Larcome, 44, North Andover:
“Thanks to the Merrimack Valley Striders, I finally got to run my first official Boston Marathon. I ran the fall 2021 Boston Marathon ‘virtually’ through the streets of North Andover and Andover and decided I had do the real thing.
“The day was incredible, filled with emotions. It was colder than expected with some patches of rain that was not ideal but I was glad it wasn't 80 degrees. I ran with another MVS friend, Debbie Sewade, who was completing her third Boston and had a Dana Farber bib.
“We had lots of family and friends along the course and stopped to visit and chat and take pictures with them. Hitting the Newton Hills was stressful and emotional. It felt great to get over them all but I got pretty cold and it made last stretch was grueling.
“Brookline was a hard stretch and I had to walk a bit. Debbie kept going strong as I needed to get hydrated with all the water and Gatorade.
“I can’t thank the volunteers enough for not only their help, but the smiling faces and cheers as it got colder and wetter as the it got later.
“Coming into Kenmore Square, where the crowds were still strong and loud, gave me a big boost. The entire way up Hereford Street and down Boylston was roaring with cheering spectators and I was able to finish strong.
“Seeing my family just before the 26-mile marker was extra special. And Debbie was waiting at the finish line with a big smile and we got our medals together.”
Caroline Spicer, 26, Haverhill:
“What a special memory. My first Boston Marathon was also the 10th anniversary of the marathon bombings.
“I ran on the Dana Farber team, raising over $7,800 for cancer research. That means a lot to me. I ran the marathon in honor of Norman Conway, whom was also a Haverhill resident. Norm passed away in November 2022 after a courageous battle with Bile Duct cancer.
“The miles got tough, especially when the rain started, but I remembered Norman and many other family members and friends affected by cancer. They were what kept me going.
“My friends and family (coming all the way from California, Texas, New York, and locally), including my boyfriend, Daniel Conway (Norm’s son), and his family were all awaiting me at the top of Heartbreak Hill. Knowing they all were there gave me the motivation to run up all the Newton Hills.
“It was an incredible experience raising money for such a great cause and getting to experience the cheers along the way. If anyone would like to donate here is the link:
https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?px=2345798&pg=personal&fr_id=1930&NONCE_TOKEN=532574204E8B7F1F0436D7B1BAFDC0CD&fbclid=PAAabOZkq9i5gS4eFASeOnOt3bk0L0bbC94VGRQKa1fsMjD1O7xBcAz7jDofQ
Former Merrimack hockey coach finishes
It was a great Monday for former Merrimack College hockey coach Mark Dennehy, who is now director of amateur scouting for the New Jersey Devils.
He ran the Boston Marathon on Monday on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Boston, in memory of his former peer at Merrimack, coach Bert Hammel, who passed away in Oct. of 2018.
Dennehy had never run more than three miles before yet took on this challenge.
Well, he finished in 5:32:09, saying before the race his goal was to finish.
But the best part was he has raised more than $16,000, well over the $10,000 minimum.
If you'd like to donate go to:
https://www.givengain.com/ap/mark-dennehy-raising-funds-for-boys-girls-clubs-of-boston/#timeline
