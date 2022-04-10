NEW YORK — Heading into Opening Day one of the big unanswered questions hanging over the Red Sox was who would get the ball in the ninth inning of a close game.
Friday, with the game tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth and Matt Barnes sidelined with a tight back, the answer turned out to be an unexpected one.
Hansel Robles.
Originally acquired by the Red Sox at last summer’s trade deadline, Robles didn’t arrive at camp until the last week of spring training due to visa issues and because of that wasn’t expected to play a major role early on. After all, he spent barely five days with the club in Fort Myers and made only two Grapefruit League appearances before the Red Sox broke camp. But when the chips were down the club threw him straight into the fire against the top of the Yankees order without hesitation.
As it turns out, Robles may be better prepared to make an impact than most people realize.
While he was waiting to get back into the United States Robles spent his time training at the club’s Dominican Academy, where he was able to log considerably more innings than his big league teammates could at Fenway South.
“I worked really hard over there in the Dominican Republic,” Robles said in the Yankee Stadium visitor’s clubhouse Friday via translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I think I threw at least 20 innings down there and live BP, so I feel really good.”
Considering that Nick Pivetta led the Red Sox with only 15.2 innings during spring training, and that Boston’s busiest relievers only pitched seven, that’s quite a head start at a time where seemingly every pitcher is still trying to play catch-up following the lockout-condensed spring camp.
Robles certainly looked regular season ready on Opening Day.
Needing to protect a 4-4 tie to force extra innings, Robles first forced Isiah Kiner-Falefa to ground out on his very first pitch before striking out Josh Donaldson. He did run into trouble when Aaron Judge roped a double down the left field line to put the winning run in scoring position, but after intentionally walking Anthony Rizzo he came back by striking out Giancarlo Stanton on three pitches.
All told, Robles only needed nine pitches to end the threat. All nine went for strikes, including seven swings, two called strikes and five whiffs.
“As you can see I felt really good,” Robles said.
With Barnes a question mark even before the back tightness and the rest of Boston’s bullpen in flux, Robles potentially emerging as a lockdown late-game weapon would be a significant development for the Red Sox.
Eagles fly together
Located just seven miles from JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida Gulf Coast University is just a stone’s throw from the Red Sox spring training facility. But at times this offseason the two places felt worlds apart, and it was up to FGCU baseball coach Dave Tollett to help bridge the gap.
The college coach of Red Sox ace Chris Sale and rookie Kutter Crawford, Tollett took his former players in during the lockout and gave them a place to train while they were cut off from the club during the lockout. He welcomed the two ex-Eagles and several of their Red Sox teammates for live batting practice prior to spring training, offered them whatever resources they needed and watched as they worked to get ready for a season nobody was sure would wind up being played.
Though Sale wound up experiencing another setback, suffering a freak rib injury that will keep him sidelined until at least June, Crawford emerged as one of the stories of the spring to make the big league roster.
Outside of Crawford and his family, nobody was more thrilled to receive the news than Tollett.
“That’s a kid’s dream to be up on Opening Day, it’s just special. It’s like a national holiday if you’re a baseball fan,” Tollett said. “I watched him all during the lockout and he was just here every day. He put in his time, he worked his butt off, so I’m just really, really happy for him.”
While he may have been thrilled, Tollett wasn’t surprised. He said Crawford is a lot like Sale in his relentless approach to the game and that he knew he’d need to be ready to hit the ground running at whatever point camp opened to ensure he’d have a shot at making the team.
And Sale, Tollett added, was having his best offseason in years prior to his setback. Tollett said that compared to the limited arsenal he showed during his second half return last year, he looked much more like his old self.
“I’ll tell you what, Red Sox fans would have been really happy, because he was really looking good,” Tollett said. “I thought the fastball had really late life, I thought the slider was there, but I thought the changeup was really, really back to where it used to be. I thought it was a really plus pitch.”
Jury still out on Judge’s future
Who could have imagined the New York Yankees of all teams would find themselves in this precarious spot?
For more than a century dating back to the days of Babe Ruth, the Yankees have always been willing to open up the checkbook and pay whatever it took to sign the best players in the sport. The Yankee machine has been fueled by a seemingly bottomless reservoir of cash, and if New York thought a player could help bring another banner to the Bronx, they always found a way to make a deal happen.
Until now.
Normally players like Aaron Judge price themselves out of smaller market clubs and sign historic free agent deals with the Yankees, but Judge may prove too expensive even for the Yankees. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension before opening day, Judge is now likely to hit the open market after the season, where he’ll become one of the highest paid players in baseball history.
His uncertain future will now cast a shadow over the Yankees for the rest of the season.
When it became clear that an extension for Judge wasn’t going to happen, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took the unusual step of confirming the club’s exact offer, saying the club had offered him a deal that would have been worth $230 million over the next eight years. That would have paid Judge an average of $28.7 million per year, the highest annual salary for a position player in Yankees history, but Judge still turned it down.
He believes he’s worth more, and frankly, he’s probably right.
Aaron Judge is one of baseball’s biggest stars, the kind of player who was born to be a Yankee. The homegrown phenom is larger than life, literally towering above his competition at 6-foot-7, and boasts that rare combination of power and charisma that have defined the greatest Yankees over the years. Even despite some injury troubles, Judge has still compiled 26.7 wins above replacement since becoming a full-time starter in 2017, tied for the third most among all position players during that stretch. Only Mike Trout and Mookie Betts have been more productive.
If Judge believes he belongs in Trout and Betts’ stratosphere, then you can see why $230 million might not seem so enticing. Both of those players earn more than $30 million per year on average, with Betts’ deal with the Dodgers worth a total of $365 million and Trout’s an absurd $426.5 million. That’s almost $200 million more than the Yankees currently have on the table for Judge.
Maybe the Yankees will come back after the season and blow Judge’s socks off with a historic deal along those lines? Maybe they won’t and Judge will wind up with another deep pocketed team. Either way, the fact that the Yankees of all teams have allowed Judge to come this close to walking out the door is a wild sight to see.
George Steinbrenner certainly would have never allowed it to happen.
Peña’s big momentHow cool is this? On Friday night Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, the rookie tabbed to succeed former Astros great Carlos Correa, was coming to the plate when the AppleTV+ broadcast cut to an interview in the stands with his parents Cecilia and Geronimo.
While the interview was going on, the younger Peña hit his first career home run, and the broadcast caught his parents’ reaction live as the ball left the yard.
“You don’t plan that,” Peña told reporters after the game. “When they told me they got that on camera, it was pretty awesome.”
Peña actually has some ties to New England as well. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Peña grew up in Providence, Rhode Island and was a college standout at the University of Maine. Before becoming a third-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Peña was teammates with North Andover’s Joe Bramanti, who was then a freshman and is now a graduate student with nine home runs on the spring through Friday.
Cora not afraid of ‘ghosts’Like it or not, the controversial “ghost runner” rule in extra innings is back.
Originally expected to be dropped following the lockout, the ghost runner rule — where a baserunner is placed on second base to start extra innings in order to help end games more quickly — was revived for the third straight year after the players and league agreed it should remain, at least for now.
The rule came into play almost immediately for the Red Sox on Friday, with Boston winding up on the short end after a leadoff ground ball up the middle wound up being enough to deliver the Yankees a walk-off win in the bottom of the 11th inning.
“Who likes that rule?” joked Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a winking nod to his vocal support of the rule despite it helping doom his club on Friday.
Where many traditionalists abhor the rule, it has gained traction within the sport both for helping improve the pace of play late while preventing long slogs that could potentially wipe out a team’s bullpen for days to come. But Cora said the rule has also made games more exciting, and it’s created added urgency for clubs to try and win games as quickly as possible
“If you think about it as a baseball fan, I know people sometimes don’t like this, but there was a lot of stuff that went on from the 10th inning on,” Cora said. “Pinch hitting, pinch running, walking guys, mixing and matching, you don’t see that often and from the 10th inning on it was like full blast and you see the fans getting into it.”
As for the possibility that one swing could end a game in the home team’s favor, Cora said that only increases the importance of the visiting team taking advantage of its own opportunities. Either way, it’s creating a better product for fans, he believes.
“That’s why I always feel as a visitor you’ve got to score two,” Cora said. “If you score two you’re in good shape, if you score one the odds are back to the home team because you’ve got a man at second with no outs, but that’s the purpose of it, right? For the fans to get into it and get a lot of action, it was good.”
Hamilton’s epic debutDavid Hamilton wasn’t the biggest name involved in last offseason’s Hunter Renfroe trade. Acquired alongside Jackie Bradley Jr. and fellow prospect Alex Binelas, Hamilton drew praise from talent evaluators for his elite speed but was otherwise something of an afterthought in the wider public consciousness.
That won’t be the case much longer if he keeps putting up performances like he did on Friday night.
Hamilton enjoyed a monster debut with the Red Sox organization, going 4 for 5 with two home runs, a triple, a stolen base, three runs scored and seven RBI to lead the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs to an 11-6 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Opening Night.
He led off the game with a triple, hit a two-run home run in the second, tacked on a single and stolen base in the third and then delivered the exclamation mark with a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the fourth.
Hamilton is Boston’s No. 26 ranked prospect according to SoxProspects.com. He appeared in seven big league games during spring training and batted .333 with a 1.056 OPS.
