Up until a week ago, Andover High’s last postseason volleyball win came in the North Championship Game … back in 2017.
So, when first-year coach Dan Young had a second to ponder this season after Friday night’s four-set loss to third-seeded Newton South in the Division 1 state quarterfinals, he first thought of the impact his senior class has had in changing the culture back to the way things used to be.
“I go back all the way to those great teams that George (Sullivan) had, so I have a very strong understanding of the history and the tradition of Andover High volleyball,” said Young, whose Warriors fell by scores of 25-12, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-9.
“This six-person group – Marissa Kobelski, Sophia Pierce, Sophia Miele, Lila Sipley, Sammy Daly and Madeline Robertson -- will leave a legacy. (League titles, long tournament runs) … This is what we do. Even tonight when we didn’t have our best, we gave our best.”
Going 2-1 to advance to the elite 8 in D-1, Andover finished up at 17-5.
After dropping the first set, the Warriors found their stride in the second early, as Kobelski helped serve her team to a 13-5 advantage.
Kobelski then smacked back-to-back kills – in an 18-kill night – helping the Warriors rally from down 19-18 to up 22-19.
Andover just couldn’t close it out, and that proved to be huge as the Lions took a 2-0 advantage.
“At the time, I didn’t think it to be catastrophic. This team has been down 2-0 before, and they always keep coming back to force a fifth set,” said Young.
“But in hindsight, the second is what haunted us as we walked out of that gym. We just didn’t close and finish. If we did, the night may have gone differently.”
Taking the third, the Warriors showed plenty of toughness.
Kobelski had four more kills to help Andover to a 6-2 lead. Jesse Wang (6 kills in the last two sets) came alive, too.
Miele and Sipley (13 digs on the night) delivered big plays, and the Andover defense was relentless in the victory.
But that’s where it ended as Newton South would not allow for any heroics, dominating the fourth.
“They are very good,” said Young of the Lions. “They serve really well, and they took us out of system.”
Newton South (20-3) moves on to face No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury in the state semis.
