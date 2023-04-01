Braeden Archambault
Andover, Sr., Forward
Finished second on Golden Warriors in points (22) and third in goals (9). Top line left wing. Tri-captain. Scored twice in tie with Chelmsford. Had three assists in upset victory over Central Catholic and two helpers against Waltham. Had goal and two assists in win over Bishop Fenwick. All-MVC/DCL. Co-captain and returning starting outfielder/second baseman in baseball hit .317 with 13 runs last spring.
Alex Doudkin
Andover, Sr., Forward
Returned from two years away in junior hockey. Right winger scored team-high 14 goals. Added three assists. Scored twice against Waltham and key goals in wins over Central Catholic and Newburyport. All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Played for Andover as freshman, then juniors for East Coast Spartans and Islanders Hockey Club. “He really settled in, played so relaxed and had the time of his life,” said coach Kevin Drew.
Sean Gray
Central Catholic, Sr.,Forward
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Repeat All-MVC/DCL Division 1. Scored team-high 13 goals. Notched pair of two-goal games. Had two assists in win over Waltham. Four-year varsity player scored 27 career goals. Two-year captain. “He’s extremely responsible defensively while his patience and work ethic offer many contributions offensively,” said coach DJ Conte. “He’s a true workhorse out there and it has been a pleasure to work with him.”
Cam Jankowski
Central Catholic, Sr., Forward
All-MVC/DCL Division 1 Second Team. Scored twice in win over Waltham. Had goal and assist in win over Shrewsbury and against Andover. Finished season with nine goals. Tri-captain. Three-year varsity player scored two goals as junior. Son of former Central and Holy Cross hockey player Tim Jankowski. Nephew of Central Catholic Hall of Fame hockey player/coach Mike Jankowski (204 wins as coach).
John Bishop
Haverhill, Sr., Forward
“It seemed that at crunch time he stepped up and got it done for his teammates.” said coach Joe Roberts. “He scored many big goals and short-handed goals for us.” All-MVC/DCL Division 1 first team. Team MVP. Led Hillies in goals (11) and points (17). Scored overtime game-winner against Pentucket. Had hat trick and two assists in win over Cambridge. Added four more two-goal games. Also member of golf team.
Owen O’Brien
Methuen, Soph, Goalie
“He is a major reason we won our second straight MVC/DCL (Division 3) title,” said coach Bill Blackwell. “He was a rock.” Finished winter with 2.42 goals-against average and .930 save percentage. Made 40 save to shut out Dracut and 21 saves to blank Cambridge. Second-year starter made season-high 47 saves to beat Wakefield and 40 saves to beat rival Haverhill. All-MVC/DCL Division 3 second team.
Troy Takesian
North Andover, Jr., Goalie
Stopped 66 of 67 shot he faced in two games to earn Hillie Hockey Christmas Tournament MVP. All-MVC/DCL Division 2. Team MVP. Made Newburyport Bank Classic All-Tournament Team. Finished winter with 2.57 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. Second-year starter. Assistant captain. “He competed every day in practice, working to make himself better.” said coach Scott Greene. “He commanded respect.”
Lorenzo Corsetto
Pinkerton, Sr., Forward
All-New Hampshire Division 1 Honorable Mention. Scored team-high 11 goals. Scored twice in win over perennial contender Bedford and in win over Nashua South. Scored third-period winner in victory over Salem. Four-year varsity player scored 40 career goals. Starting second baseman for 2022 Division 1 state champion Pinkerton baseball team hit .306 with 15 runs and 17 RBIs last spring.
Jackson Maietta
Salem, Sr., Defense
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Again anchored Blue Devils defense. Known for big-hitting style. Also dangerous on offense, scoring five goals. Added nine assists, 25 penalty minutes and finished season with a plus-1 ranking. Four-year varsity player finished career with 38 assists. “He’s a great skater with tremendous speed, great work ethic and great leadership,” said coach Mark McGinn. Top competitor on golf team.
Vito Mancini
Windham, Sr., Goalie
“Vito has been the backbone of the WHS hockey program for the last four years,” said coach Shawn Dunn. “You’ll probably catch a few area hockey coaches at Windham graduation, happy to see him off.” Finished winter with 2.02 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. Notched five shutouts, including 32 saves to blank Keene and 21 saves to blank Nashua South/Pelham. Set school record with 66 games started.
Casey Kramer
Windham, Jr. Defense
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Lock-down defender for Jaguars that finished 15-5-0. Also dangerous on offensive end, Scored 10 goals and added team-high 24 assists. All-New Hampshire Division 1 second team. Three-year varsity player and two-year captain has 33 assists in last two years. “He leads the team from the back end and this year was rewarded on the offensive side of the puck,” said coach Shawn Dunn.
