He was the most explosive weapon on the dominant force in area high school basketball.
“Our best player on one of the best teams in the state,” is how his coach Jesus Moore described Lawrence High senior guard Marius Canery.
Leading the Lancers to the Merrimack Valley Conference title this winter with a trip to the Division 1 state quarterfinals, Canery has earned our 2023 Eagle-Tribune Boys Basketball Most Valuable Player.
“He grew a lot in his career. He’s always been a scorer and always had that mentality, but he did so much more this winter,” said Moore of the MVC Large Player of the Year.
“As a facilitator, he was our go-to guy. Without him, we’re not league champs. We’re not a 20-win team.”
A two-year varsity starter, Canery led the Lancers with 17.0 points a game and also grabbed eight rebounds a night.
Night in and night out, he took over, as early as December as Lawrence rolled to the Commonwealth Classic championship.
As the wins grew, the crowds built. Lawrence High basketball was back, after missing the state tourney a year ago. And Canery was at the heart of it all.
“He rejuvenated our program in a sense. Lawrence basketball hit the reset button over COVID. Our whole community took a huge hit, and he really rejuvenated things,” said Moore. “He grew as the program grew. When he first came in, I didn’t know if he could play for me … He brought energy back to the program.”
Canery has accepted a scholarship to play bigtime junior college basketball at Dodge City Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.