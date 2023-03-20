So where does Lawrence High boys basketball go from here?
An historical 2022-23, state quarterfinalist campaign is now in the books for coach Jesus Moore and his crew. Graduation losses will be serious – what with MVC1 Player of the Year Marius Canery, walking double-double Isaiah Ogunbare, Danny Reyes and a host of impact seniors moving on.
As impactful as Canery, Reyes and Ogunbare were in the scorebook, replacing a glue guy like Castillo might be the toughest chore for the Lancers.
“Castillo wasn’t as productive on offense but was arguably the best defender in the state,” said Moore. “He averaged over six rebounds per game as a guard and over five steals a game with multiple double-digit steal games this season. He made everyone around him better and did everything that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet.”
Clearly, Moore loved the commitment shown by the 2023 Lancers. and he would like more (awful pun, sorry) in 2024.
“Joendy Rosario and Obbie Luciano have been named captain for next season,” said Moore, noting that the Lancers would again hit the ground running in the offseason.
“We return four strong rotational players next season led by defensive anchor Igor Gonzalez and talented freshman wing Francisco Santana.”
In addition, sophomore Jonathan Ocasio (30 3-pointers) will assume a greater role as well.
The Lancers placed themselves back on the statewide map this past winter. Don’t expect them to take a step back.
YOUTH TO BE SERVED
Speaking of programs that aren’t going anywhere, the North Andover run to the state semis highlighted just how quickly the Scarlet Knights reloaded and just where they stand for the future.
Junior Zach Wolinski was obviously as good as advertised in an All-Scholastic level campaign.
He is one of seven underclassmen in the Knights’ top eight this year – the lone senior being Jake Denney, of course.
Five sophomores including state semifinals top-scorer Zach Desrochers saw real minutes this winter.
Cam Bethel, Zach Faro, Niko Catalano and Bryan Gyorda all showed flashes, combining for nearly 25 points a night.
ANDOVER’S WILD RIDE
Andover High coach David Fazio had one of the more roller-coaster type seasons in his 34 years at the helm. The Warriors opened at 5-7, rolled through an eight-game win streak – winning all seven games in February – before its OT tourney-opening loss to Springfield Central.
For a team that lost so much to graduation from Fazio’s first-ever state final four team, it was a bit of a ride.
“After the North Andover game (62-42 loss on January 24), we just looked at each other, (assistant coach DJ Fazio) and I, and we said that we just can’t play the way we were playing defensively,” said Fazio. “For one week (with no games) we went back to old-school Andover basketball, scrambling, extending the zone, anything to speed up the game in practice.”
Suddenly, the Warriors were running, and the results changed dramatically.
“Ryan (MacLellan) and Ro (Srinivasan) just started playing, and kids started making shots,” said Fazio.
Replacing MacLellan, the 2022 MVC1 Co-Player of the Year, will be huge for Andover this time around.
The good news is that the freshman, Luca Palermo, made gigantic strides this year.
Fazio’s had some amazing freshmen over the years – Chris Vetrano and Tommy McLaughlin immediately come to mind. He puts Palermo’s frosh campaign up with the very best of them.
COMEBACK KIDS
Obviously, with their time together on the bench at Medford, the Methuen-North Andover matchups take on serious significance when the teams hook up for coaches Paul Tanglis and Anthony Faradie.
So when Faradie’s Rangers pulled off a couple of the more improbable wins you’ll see against the Knights this winter, you know it was extra special.
Methuen trailed 24-4 and rallied to beat the Knights in the Commonwealth Classic.
Not to be outdone, the Rangers defended their own home floor when they rallied from a four-point deficit with 25 seconds to go behind sophomore Isaiah Andino.
With Andino and Earl Pemberton Jr. leading the way, the Rangers will again be a serious challenge every night next winter.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR NICK
Tough news for Central Catholic broke over the weekend, but opportunity has popped up for one of the rising stars in the region.
Raider sophomore Nick Sangermano announced on Twitter that he will leave Central at the end of the year, reclassify and repeat his sophomore year at Tilton School in New Hampshire.
Sangermano was to be one of three starters to return next year for the D-1 state quarterfinalist Raiders, along with Joey Hart and freshman Javi Lopez. The second-team MVC all-conference choice averaged 10.5 points a game.
FOUNDATION OF A WINNER
Pinkerton Academy’s senior class of Anthony Chinn, Tyrone Chinn, Quinn Hammer, Sean Jenkins, Ethan Johnston, Tyler Herland, Brandon Gendron and John Hill may have fallen one game short of a state title, but their accomplishments are pretty staggering.
That group had a combined three-year record of 52-9 with a pair of Lowell Christmas Tourney titles.
Anthony Chinn is headed to Bridgton Academy in Maine.
“Anthony has been the leader of the Pinkerton program since his sophomore year,” said Astros’ coach David Chase. “A demanding personality, who held his teammates accountable, he had a way of convincing them to put in the time that allowed Pinkerton to turn both the culture and program around during his time at Pinkerton.”
One huge – literally and figuratively – Astro that will return is 6-foot-7 junior Jackson Marshall, the region’s leading scorer at 22.4 points a night.
Marshall broke the Pinkerton Academy career scoring record this season in 61 career games. He finished the season with 1,168 points.
PYTHONS’ GLASS: HALF FULL OR HALF EMPTY?
Is it too early to start talking state title repeat at Pelham High?
On the one hand, graduation of four seniors – Jake Cawthron, Alex Carroll, Jake Travis and Mason Yambo – will dent the Pythons leadership immensely. You’re talking 13 state championships between them.
But then you look at who is back next year – guys like top gun and absolute state tourney menace Zach James and junior guard Dom Herrling, who scored 16.6 a night in the playoffs.
Pelham will again be a force statewide. Guard Peter Hemmerdinger, the club’s fourth leading scorer, is also back.
It will be interesting to see what head coach Joe Morin and assistants James LaPolice and Max Matarazzo can do for an encore after winning the title in their first year.
GRANITE STATE NOTES
Timberlane Regional missed the playoffs this year, sliding up the rankings with two straight late wins down the stretch before the loss in the finale to Trinity sealed the Owls’ fate.
Coach Jeff Baumann is going to have to find a way to replace a pretty good on in point guard Trey Baker.
Baker, who was a pivotal figure in the Owls run to the D-I state semifinals in football, finished up a superb hardwood career, averaging 13.9 points a night with 47 3-points on the year. …
First-year head coach Chris Corey led Windham High to its first playoff win in boys hoop since stepping up to Division I, finishing at 15-7 overall.
Corey will have at least three “Jacks” next year as starters Jack Murphy, Jack Koutrobis and Jack Begley all return.
Of course, replacing top scorer Jack St. Hilaire and rebound machine Jack Runde will be a chore. …
Four sophomores gained valuable experience for Salem High, which grabbed the 17th and last playoff spot in Division I. Keep an eye on Brock James, Cayden DeLeon, Calen Smith and Felix Gonzalez all should be solid building blocks as the Blue Devils push back up the ranks.
BAY STATE NUGGETS
After reaching the tourney last winter and winning a round, Haverhill missed the postseason. At 8-11, six of the Hillies’ losses were by an average margin of two points. The Hillies were burned twice by Methuen buzzer-beating threes – one from Drew Eason and the other by Ben Nkwantah.
And, Haverhill only played six home games.
The good news is that top scorer Alejandro Delgado will retun, and explosive freshman guard Saul Cruz looks to be a major part of Haverhill’s future. …
Keep an eye on Whittier Tech, which qualified for the state tourney this winter.
Senior Tyler Rice was named the first Wildcats’ CAC MVP since Anthony Buckley earned the honor in 2018.
But it was the younger set and its progression that really has Whittier enthused.
Zayden Goicochea was the first freshman at Whittier to play varsity ball since 2015 and delivered 7.6 points a night. Ebe Efosa led a trio of sophomores on the varsity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.