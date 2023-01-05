Must-win time at Andover?
Well, let’s not hit any panic button yet. The Warriors, who host rival Central Catholic in what should be the usual Dunn Gym Friday night classic, are level at 3-3 through the early going.
The Warriors dropped a 62-50 third-place game decision to Central at the Commonwealth Classic and are laced with questions after graduating twin towers Aidan Cammann and Logan Satlow.
The one constant that remains is, of course, senior guard Ryan MacLellan, who shared conference MVP honors with Cammann last spring.
MacLellan has not disappointed in the early going. The slick shooter/slasher is scoring 17.3 points a game thus far.
He’s also been handed the responsibility of getting his less-experienced teammates more involved. But when crunch time rolls around, you know the offense is going through MacLellan.
“A little different this year, a little different kind of playing style, but it’s great,” said MacLellan at the Christmas tourney. “It’s a great team to play with. I’m not a real ‘under pressure’ guy. It’s just great that all my teammates trust me and they’re willing to get me the ball in places where I can score. It’s great having them behind me, and I’m trying to deliver.”
Andover has shown flashes. Speedy guard Rohit Srinivasan is stepping up in an expanded role, and the freshman big man Luka Palermo oozes potential.
Central is the next step. The Raiders will likely unleash defensive stopper Markys Bridgewater on MacLellan. It’s a dream matchup inside the matchup on Friday.
“We’ll see. We have a whole year ahead of us, so we’ll see how things work out,” said MacLellan.
A couple notes on this one.
First on the court. The Raiders showed tremendous balance in Tuesday night’s win over Haverhill with Javi Lopez (13), Joey Hart (12), Marcus Rivera (12) and Nick Sangermano (12) all delivering double figures. That will be something coach Mark Dunham’s club will look to duplicate.
And off the court. We’re hoping to see veteran Joe Iarrobino at the Warriors’ scoring table where he belongs after battling illness.
Denney, Knights face Huge challenge
North Andover High School, now 3-3, faces a monumental task as the Knights host 7-0 Lawrence, a consensus top-three team in the state, Friday night at the Crozier Fieldhouse.
The Lancers’ average win margin so far this year is 28.3 points a game.
Don’t expect the Knights to back down. North Andover pulled off the first semi-stunner of the year, knocking off Andover on Zach Wolinski’s three-point play in the final seconds. The junior is capable of hanging up numbers on any night, averaging 19.7 a game, including a season-high 30 against Haverhill.
North Andover has been driven in the early going by senior captain Jake Denney, who is scoring 13.7 points a night and pulling down five rebounds.
“He has been an amazing leader for us this year. We have a young team — 7 out of 13 guys are sophomores — and he’s done an amazing job,” said Knights’ coach Paul Tanglis.
Lawrence, as expected, will come at the Knights in waves. It’s the Merrimack Valley, and this one should make for an interesting Friday night.
MVC chatter
No doubt, the term that Lawrence High coach Jesus Moore harps on with his unbeaten is not simply intensity or relentlessness.
It’s “buy-in.” and his club has certainly answered the call.
“This group I have is special in the sense that they’re not really playing for themselves. They’re playing for each other,” said Moore. “We like to say we’re on revenge tour, because of the things they’ve had to take on as a group with Covid, with struggling last year, losing a lot of games they felt like they should have won. I think it’s a group that’s focused on just us.” …
Don’t sleep on the Rangers at Methuen, the defending MVC small champ. Yes, the 4-3 mark looks middle-of-the-pack-ish. But consider the early losses are to Lawrence, Andover and Central – the last two of which were pretty tight battles.
Two things make the Rangers a threat every time they step on the floor – physicality and balance. Earl Pemberton Jr. leads the club in scoring but you can see the way Methuen shares it and a football toughness coming from key Ranger gridders like Drew Eason and Josh Kiwanuka that could make this club dangerous come February.
Remember, this is a team replacing its two top guns in Jesus Carpio and Isaac Allen. So time can only help this crew,
Pemberton scores at 11 ppg, and Ben Nkwantah, Eason, Kiwanuka and Rucky Vasquez are all scoring between 5 and 8 points a night. …
After a tough on Tuesday at Central, Souleymane Wane’s Hillies look to bounce back on Friday night at home against Tewksbury. Folks who know Haverhill hoop know that Alejandro Delgado and the big fella, Jeremy Valdez make Haverhill go. Keep an eye on the point guard, Jhonaton Wallis, who gets the break going with the best of them.
Baker, Owls cook up shocker
Thanks to Timberlane Regional, only two unbeatens remain in New Hampshire Division I.
Coach Jeff Baumann’s Owls, now 2-2, handed previously 4-0 Winnacunnet its first loss of the young season, leaving Pinkerton at 5-0 and Bedford at 4-0, the only perfect clubs left.
The Owls’ thriller certainly turned some heads.
“I thought our guys put together four quarters of consistency and we made enough plays down the stretch to hold off a Winnacunnet rally,” said Baumann. “Winnacunnet is a very good team and it’s certainly a big lift for our group and a great win for the program.”
Fresh off a huge football season for the state semifinalist Owls, Trey Baker is off to a hot start at the point guard slot.
Baker’s fourth-quarter four-point play highlighted his 22-point outbreak. It took a one-point game with three minutes to go up to a five-point advantage.
Matt Williams added 17, and Jake Bilicki was huge off the glass with 10 boards.
The Owls head to Dover on Friday night.
Can anyone slow down Marshall?
The leading scorer in the region, Pinkerton’s Jackson Marshall showed no signs of slowing up, helping to carry the Astros to their second straight Lowell Christmas Tournament title.
Overall, the Astros are 8-0 and the junior has tossed in 220 points for a 27.5 point a game average.
Marshall is shooting an unreal 62.7 percent from the floor and is pulling down 9.9 boards a night.
“Jackson has done everything asked of him to date, his defense has improved as well as his competitive attitude,” said coach David Chase.
