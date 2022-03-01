Four area boys teams will boldly go where no area hoop team has gone before – well at least not for decades – as the MIAA’s new statewide tournament format kicks off on Tuesday night.
Three will hit the road, for real, in their openers, while Methuen hosts Medford in their Division 1 preliminary (6:30 p.m.) at the Methuen fieldhouse.
Here’s a look at the Tuesday night action.
Medford at Methuen: Jesus Carpio (16.5 ppg, 7 rebounds/game) and Isaac Allen (16.0 ppg) lead the Merrimack Valley Conference small school champs as Anthony Faradie plays host to the Mustangs, whom he coached for six years before taking over the Rangers.
“Medford is a good team with some strong offensive players,” said Faradie. “Anthony Teixeira is a flat-out scorer. Sammy Orcutt shoots the lights out of it.
“We are focused and ready to make a deep tournament run. We have a championship pedigree with this team.”
North Andover at St. John’s of Shrewsbury, 6:30: The Knights rely heavily on Zach Wolinski (17 ppg.) and Jack O’Connell (13 ppg., 8 rebounds/game).
“This team has come a long way. We have battled all year and to end up 11-8 being in the MVC large is never easy,” said coach Paul Tanglis.
“(St. John’s) is big. They play inside out. Most teams want to take threes, they want to pound it inside, kind of a throwback type of team. We are going to have to rebound the ball well and defend the paint.”
Haverhill at Framingham, 6:30 p.m.: Sophomore guard Alejandro Delgado (16.9 ppg., 11 rebounds/game) has been electric at time for the Hillies, who will look for balance from Jeremy Valdez (11 ppg.), Colin Snyder (9 ppg.) and Patrick Roche (6.7 ppg.).
“The young guys are playing well,” said Haverhill coach Souleymane Wane. “The seniors are looking to make a run in the tournament. Framingham has tough, quick guards. We need to be ready to defend the perimeter. Our team believes that MVC play has prepared them for any opponent in the playoffs.”
Greater Lawrence Tech at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.: After letting an opportunity to win a CAC crown get away, the Reggies are hoping to make some postseason noise.
“I think it’s given us a bit of an edge over the last couple weeks,” said coach Eddie Araujo. “The kids are a different level of confident over the vacation and seem to be locked in.”
Lewis Garcia (14 ppg.), Sam Cruz (11 ppg.) and Mike Diaz (11 ppg.) pace the attack.
“Hudson is a solid program. I am sure they will challenge us with different looks,” said Araujo. “This game will come down to us trusting our principles and teammates for four quarters.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.