At the start of the winter track season, longtime Haverhill High head coach Mike Maguire made a bold statement on his emerging star, Natanael “Nata” Vigo Catala.
“Nata could turn out to be one of the greatest track athletes this area has ever seen,” said the Hall of Fame coach.
Just over two months later, Vigo Catala has done plenty to support Maguire’s confidence.
After a record-setting, championship winter in the 300-meter, Vigo Catala is our Eagle-Tribune boys indoor track Athlete of the Year.
The junior becomes the first Haverhill athlete to win boys indoor track MVP since Pat Fullerton won back-to-back honors in 2006-07, and the fourth all-time along with Andy Alsup (1996-97) and Matt Woelfel (1992).
Vigo Catala won the 2023 All-State title in the 300 in 34.37 — becoming the first Haverhill’s first boys indoor All-State champion since Mass. State Track Coaches Association Hall of Famer Alsup also won the 300 in 1997.
At the MSTCA Coaches Invitational, Vigo Catala ran a 34.96 in the 300, breaking Alsup’s Haverhill High 300 record (35.36) for the first time.
Vigo Catala also won the title at the MVC Meet (35.30) and took third at New Englands (34.52), the MIAA Division 1 Meet (34.73) and Mass. State Coaches Invitational (34.96). He won the Northeast Invitational (35.70) and was second at the Boston Holiday Challenge (35.78).
He also ran a 1:30.62 in the 600 and was a member of the 4x400 relay that won at the MSTCA Speed Classic (3:43.85).
Last spring, Vigo Catala was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the 400, winning the MVC title in 49.14.
“He is extremely talented and gifted,” said Maguire.
