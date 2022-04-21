DERRY, N.H. — While two losses were hardly a reason to panic, Pinkerton boys lacrosse coach Steve Gaudreau knew his team needed a boost.
When you’re the powerhouse Astros lacrosse program, every loss draws attention.
“We needed a win, that’s for sure,” said Gaudreau. “Any time you get a good win, it helps solve a lot of other problems. Everyone was excited for our first home game of the season after a tough road stretch, and we needed to get it done.”
After dropping two straight, Pinkerton delivered in a big way on Wednesday.
Behind four goals each for Ryan Lynch and Michael Uber, the Astros raced out to a 10-goal halftime lead, and cruised to a 14-1 victory over Salem.
“We wanted this so much,” said Lynch. “We played a few tough teams to start the season, and we really needed this one as a confidence-booster, to get the monkey off our backs. We are Pinkerton, we expect to be a contender.”
After opening the season with a win over Bedford, the Astros (2-2) dropped contests to Longmeadow (Mass.) and Exeter High, the earliest they have suffered their second loss in at least 15 years.
“We wanted to come out strong today and prove we still have what it takes,” said longstick midfielder Kyle Zirn. “We may have some younger players, but we shouldn’t be taken lightly. We may have had a rough start, but we have had some tough practices, and we feel like we have everything going.”
Everything was working for the Astros against Salem (now 1-3) on Wednesday.
Pinkerton jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first, with two goals each for Uber and Lynch — his second with three seconds to go in the quarter.
The Astros added five more goals in the second quarter, highlighted by a Liam Prescott goal from his back after being knocked down and a Joey Gallo tally when he flipped it between the goalie’s legs.
“We wanted to put our offense together,” said Lynch. “Our defense was playing well, but our offense was slumping. Today we were communicating and moving the ball around. I got the looks I needed to get it done, and it was fun to put a few goals in.”
Pinkerton continued to roll in the second half. Lynch scored twice in the third, Uber scored once, and Adam Scala iced the scoring with a fourth quarter tally.
The Astros’ defense was also dominant, allowing Salem just eight shots for the game, and frequently turning the Blue Devils over quickly after they crossed midfield.
“On defense, we were communicating well down low, led by our goalie Tyler (Leblanc, 7 saves),” said Zirn. “He always gets us in the right position. We were breaking down and helping everyone out. This win a big. It gets everyone’s spirits back up after two tough losses. We want to excel and be a contender.”
Recently-named Eagle-Tribune boys hockey Player of the Year Brady Ferreira broke up the shutout with a goal for Salem with 0:56 left in the game.
Pinkerton will look to stay hot when Andover High crosses the border into New Hampshire to take on the Astros on Friday (5 p.m.) Salem will look to rebound at Windham on Friday (4 p.m.)
“We want to prove we can contend with anyone,” said Lynch. “We didn’t win the title last year. Exeter beat us in the semifinals. This is a revenge season for us.”
Pinkerton 14, Salem 1
Goals: Pink — Ryan Lynch 4, Michael Uber 4, Joey Gallo 3, Liam Prescott 2, Adam Scala; Sal — Brady Ferreira
Assists: Pink — Joey Gallo 4, Colby Gagnon, Kyle Zirn, Braydon Bourque
Saves: Pink — Tyler Leblanc 7; Sal — John Schoenrock 8
Salem (1-3): 0 0 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (2-2): 5 5 3 1 — 14
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.