As of Friday morning, there were four teams in the running for the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 boys lacrosse league championship title.
League officials made need to call Will Hunting in to figure it all out, but North Andover head coach Steve Zella knows that if his team beats, and then Billerica on Tuesday, that the Knights will own the title outright.
If that doesn’t happen, there could be a bunch of different scenarios between Chelmsford winning it outright or possibly, Billerica and Andover grabbing a share of it as well.
“We shouldn’t have lost the Andover game (last Tuesday), so that loss was pretty disappointing,” said Zella. “So (Friday night) is the biggest game of the season with Chelmsford and if we win that, the league title will come down to us beating Billerica on Tuesday. The Andover loss was the worst that we have played since I have been here, so I know that we will come out flying in these two games. I know that for a fact. Our goal is to win the conference. I’m not sure the last time North Andover has won it but it’s been years.”
According to Friday morning’s MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings, No. 9 North Andover is 10-5 overall, No. 10 Chelmsford is 12-4 overall and No. 12 Andover is 10-4 overall. Chelmsford and North Andover have two league losses each, and Billerica and Andover have three each.
Zella said that the Knights just had a hiccup or two in the loss to Andover, but is confident the team can rebound in these two battles.
“We have to shoot better. We didn’t shoot well at all against Andover. It’s all about shooting and finishing. We need to shoot and pass and also stop (Chelmsford and Billerica) in transition. We have to win at the faceoff-X but really we just need to execute and finish on offense. I’m not really worried about our defense. We have the best defense in the conference,” he said.
North Andover’s defense has been anchored by the play of defenseman Tyler Fay (187 groundballs) and goalie Matthew Roy.
“Tyler is a two-year captain and returning unanimous First Team All MVC last season,” said Zella. “He is playing like he’s an All-American. There’s not one player in the entire conference that can beat Tyler Fay 1-on-1. He’s an absolute menace on the defensive side of the ball and stripped everyone he’s covered this season which every team’s best player. Tyler also takes face-off to create mis-matches at the X.”
Lining up behind Fay is Roy between the pipes. Currently, he has 206 saves on the season, has a 69.8 save percentage and a GAA of 5.93
“Matt’s been playing lights out this season and is currently the hottest goalie in the MVC right now. He is also playing like an All-American this season. Matt is on fire right now and has added one coast-to-coast goal versus Dracut,” said Zella.
Offensively, Zella is looking for senior attack Patrick Roy (33 goals and 34 assists), freshman attacker Tommy Farrell (35 goals and 27 assists) and senior midfielder Jake Lins (36 goals and 21 assists) to lead the way in these two crucial games. The trio has combined for 104 goals, 82 assists for 186 points coming in 16 games.
CENTRAL HANGING TOUGH
Behind those top tier teams is Central, ranked No. 25 in the D1 Power Rankings with an overall record of 6-9. Despite the subpar .500 record, the Raiders appear to be in good position to make the postseason, which will allow senior captain Easton Morse to compete in hopefully a few more games. Despite losing the 2020 season to COVID, the senior attack currently has 83 goals and 87 assists in his career, and is hoping to reach the 200-point plateau.
“Easton plays attack and is a two-year captain. He has been our leading point scorer in each of these past three seasons and regularly is matched up against the opponent’s top defender,” said head coach Mike Forgione. “Unfortunately, all of Easton’s efforts and accolades have not been met with much team-success as we’ve been stuck in a rebuilding phase post-COVID and have yet to accrue a winning record. We’re still a very young team, so despite that lack of collective success, the impact he’s made on the program these past few years should leave a positive mark long after he’s graduated.”
The coach added that Morse is planning on attending RPI and hoping to make the lacrosse team as a walk-on.
Last Monday, Central was defeated by Billerica 8-4 and goalie Jakey Lydon was excellent, making 18 saves.
Elsewhere in the MVC, Haverhill was defeated by Dracut, 18-8 behind an 18-save performance by sophomore goalie Aiden McDonaugh. The Hillies rebounded a few days later with a 21-3 trouncing over Somerville in a non-league game. Sophomore Patrick McGowan led the offense with six goals and Ty Lescord and John Bishop combined for 7 goals and 11 assists.
NH TOP TEAMS BATTLED IT OUT
Last Tuesday, both Timberlane and Windham entered the game with 10-2 records, but it was the Owls coming away with a convincing 9-3 win in a key New Hampshire Division 2 contest.
“The game was an important game for both teams. Right now, it’s all about the standings so each game matters; we got to have that every game matters now mentality,” said Timberlane head coach Ken Blaszka. “For us, it was also getting a little payback from last year where we gave the game away in the final minutes when we stepped out of the box for a turnover up by one.
“We wanted to make a statement against them this year. Last time we beat them was in 2017 and we all knew that. We felt that it was important to play our game. Gritty, solid defense, share the ball on offense, and have a smothering ride for turnovers. At the end of the game, I felt we did that. On our dusty, dirt field we battled them hard all afternoon.”
Timberlane had a spread out attack in this win with six players finding the back of the net at least once, including Braidon Bowman, who netted four.
Timberlane kept the hot streak going with a 16-5 win over Kennett on Thursday and now have won 9-of-their-last-10 games. The Owls will conclude the regular season with road games against Winnacunnet (7-3) on Tuesday and Merrimack Valley (3-8) next Friday.
“You want to play your best lacrosse heading into the playoffs. For us to lock the number three seed, we need to do that. Really just worry about us and don’t overthink our matchups. Play our brand of Timberlane Lacrosse,” said Blaszka.
For Windham, the loss ended a four game winning streak, where they outscored teams 56-19. Jaguars head coach Derek St. Cyr said the reasons why his team lost were rather simple.
“We turned the ball over early and often on just bad passing and catching. I think we had two possessions in the first quarter. Timberlane took advantage of our unforced errors and took a 3-1 lead after the first. Timberlane’s defense was solid and frankly they just wanted it more than us yesterday. If you can’t pass and catch at this level, a good team like Timberlane will make you pay.”
