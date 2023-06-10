DANVERS – From the first game of the season against Central Catholic, the Scarlet Knights knew they had something special brewing with their boys lacrosse team.
Ranked as high as No. 5 during the season by the MIAA Division 1 power rankings, North Andover claimed its share of the Merrimack Valley Conference title.
Empowered by the Thursday night round of 16 win over Catholic Memorial, the Knights seemed ready for the D-1 state quarters. Saint John’s Prep presented a whole new set of problems.
The top-seeded Eagles ended the Knights’ season and a nice little run with a 13-2 win on Saturday morning.
“We may have lost, but I’m proud of these guys, said Scarlet Knights coach Steve Zella. “We had opportunities in the beginning of the game but their goalie (Gavin Komitsky) came up big. Lacrosse is a possession game, if you can’t win faceoffs, it will be nearly impossible to win the game, and that was shown today.”
The final score doesn't reflect how close this game really was, especially in the first half. For most of the half, the Scarlet Knights had a lead in the shots on goal category, and an Ean LaRochelle goal brought the deficit within at 4-1. The Eagles added a Harlan Graber goal, making it 5-1 into the break.
“I thought we played pretty impressively in the first half,” said Zella. “There’s no moral victories at this stage of the season, but trailing to a team like that by only four goals halfway through the game was exciting to see.”
In the second half, St. John’s Prep pulled away, with Johns Hopkins commit Jimmy Ayers leading the charge. A North Andover timeout with three minutes to go in the third came when the Eagles had taken a 10-1 lead.
Freshman Tommy Farrell scored the Knights second and final goal of the game with 4:32 to go in the fourth, concluding an impressive season for the 15-year-old.
“We do have a lot of work ahead of us, but we have lots of guys coming back,” said Zella. “Our seniors will be very successful in life down the stretch, and they kept us in it all season.
“We have Drew Fitzgerald, Colin Willoe, and Tommy (Farrell) coming back, but it’s all on how those guys around them play. I had a fantastic time coaching everybody this season, but we fell just short of our ultimate goal. I’m already looking forward to next season.”
