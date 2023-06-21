When it came to hoisting state champion hardware, our local teams missed out.
Barely. At least when it came to Pinkerton Academy.
The Pinkerton boys lacrosse advanced to the New Hampshire Division 1 title game and was defeated by the now three-time champs of Bishop Guertin.
this past spring there certainly were a lot of great lacrosse games and players from both Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley areas.
Pinkerton lost in the D1 final, Windham lost in the NH Division 2 semi-finals, and both Timberlane and Pelham notched one state tournament win each. In Mass., North Andover reached the Final-8 of the Division 1 tournament and also lost to the eventual state champion of St. John's Prep.
Also in D1, Andover knocked off Framingham before losing to Lincoln-Sudbury, and then Methuen and Central Catholic, as well as Whittier Tech in D4, were all eliminated in the first round.
Here's a look back at some of the team and individual highlights from the boys lacrosse season.
TEAM OF THE YEAR
Easy choice, Pinkerton Academy.
The Astros were the No. 3 seed in the NH Division 1 state tournament and knocked off No. 6 Londonderry, 15-7, and No. 2 Exeter, 13-12, in thrilling fashion, before falling to Bishop Guertin, 15-5, in the state championship game.
The win was the third straight state title for the Cardinals and before that, Pinkerton won the previous two. These two teams have been the cream of the crop in New Hampshire for many years.
Pinkerton finished the season with a 15-6 overall record and made its first state tournament final appearance since 2019.
“We’ve worked long and hard to get back to the title game," said head coach Steve Gaudreau. "If there’s a legacy for our seniors, it’s how hard they worked and the adversity they face to get to this point and get back to this game that we believe we belong in.”
During the season, Pinkerton was led by NH All-American faceoff phenom Cole Frank, who also joined Ryan Lynch, Cameron Leeda, Joey Gallo and Michael Uber as NH Division 1 All-Stars.
REGULAR SEASON GAME OF THE YEAR
Back on Monday, May 15th, neighboring towns and rivals Andover and North Andover took part in a MVC regular season contest. Earlier in the season, North Andover crushed Andover by ten goals. Round two went to the Golden Warriors, who came away with a thrilling, 8-7, overtime victory.
Trailing 7-4, Andover head coach Brian Brazill called a timeout. He must have sparked his players, who came out and scored the game's next three goals with J.P. Guinee making it 7-5, before Ethan Ruvido with 59 seconds left and Mac Gobiel with 25 seconds left, sent the game into overtime.
That's when Guinee, who will play lacrosse for Army, became the hero as he netted the game winner just two minutes into the extra frame.
PLAYOFF GAME OF THE YEAR
In the semi-finals of the New Hampshire Division 1 playoffs, No. 3 seed Pinkerton Academy escaped a barrage of scoring chances from No. 2 Exeter, to come away with a thrilling 13-12 victory.
Pinkerton goalie Tyler LeBlanc was terrific in this game, including making a big stop in the final seconds, which came after being saved himself when a shot nailed the top crossbar.
Besides the play of LeBlanc, the team also received great performances by Frank at Faceoff-X, as well as Ryan Lynch, who assisted on the eventual game winning goal off the stick of Matt Feole.
In the first round win over Londonderry, Lynch paced the offense with seven goals.
FRESHMAN SENSATION
North Andover's Tommy Farrell exploded onto the scene this year. On a team filled with seniors and veteran players, then a 14-year-old, he scored five goals and added three assists in his first varsity game, an 18-8 win over Central Catholic held back in early April.
“Tommy is a special player, we are lucky to have him after losing guys like Charlie Dean and Jack Ferullo last year, two all-conference players,” said NA head coach Steve Zella. “I told Tommy I needed 50 points out of him this year, and after this game he’s on pace for way more than any of us could have imagined. It truly is a gift to have someone like him out there for us, as only a freshman.”
Farrell finished the regular season topping 50 points, with 37 goals and 29 assists for 66 points.
SOPHOMORE SENSATION
While Farrell caused headaches for some MVC coaches and teams, certainly Whittier Tech sophomore Connor Walsh did the same to opposing CAC coaches and teams. He helped lead the Wildcats to an impressive 12-6 regular season record, before losing in the first round of the Division 4 state tournament to Ipswich.
During the regular season, Walsh ended up with 140 points, including 84 goals and 56 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.