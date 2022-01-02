Virtually no one could touch Pinkerton’s Liam Doyle when the then-junior was on the hill in 2021.
But May 1 was different.
On that day, Doyle struck out a stunning 16 batters — including the first 12 batters he faced — over six innings in a 5-1 victory over Winnacunnet.
Oh, and the Winnacunnet team he three-hit that day? The Warriors entered the game 5-0, and would go on to play in Division 1 state championship. So they were no tomato cans.
Pinkerton coach Steve Campo said Winnacunnet resorted to bunting in the final innings just to make contact against Doyle, but still struggled to put the ball in play.
Doyle finished the season a perfect 8-0 with a 0.55 ERA (4 earned runs in 51 1/3 innings). He struck out 101 batters and walked only 15. He earned Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year, the first Astro to take the honor since ex-Red Sox third-round pick Jay Yennaco repeated as MVP in 1995.
The 6-foot-2 lefty — whose fastball has been clocked 91 MPH — has committed to play baseball at Division 1 Coastal Carolina.
