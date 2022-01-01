211120-et-cru-TimberlaneFootball-26.jpg

Timberlane celebrates after beating Milford 13-10 in the Division 2 state championship game, completing a perfect season.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

There have been few rags-to-riches stories as dramatic as Timberlane football’s journey to a perfect season and the 2021 Division 2 state championship.

Two years ago, the Owls were 0-9. They scored just 70 points, while allowing 284 points.

The COVID-shortened 2020 season brought a move from Division 1 to Division 2 and improvement, finishing 3-4 and outscoring opponents 158-149.

“We knew we had a group of kids who could play and we had high expectations this season,” said 2021 Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Cooper Kelley during the season. “But I honestly had no idea our team would be this good.”

Our 2021 Eagle-Tribune Boys Team of the Year absolutely demolished the competition on the way to a 12-0 record and Timberlane’s first football state title since 2001, beating Milford 13-10 in the championship game.

Coach Kevin Fitzgerald’s squad outscored opponents 461-110 overall, including an absurd 336-57 margin in the first half.

Leading the way for the Owls was linebacker Kelley (56 tackles) and three other Eagle-Tribune All-Stars defensive lineman Evan Roeger, defensive back Ethan Stewart (63 tackles) and running back Dominic Pallaria (1,166 rushing yards, 21 TDs).

TWITTER: DWillisET

TWITTER: DWillisET

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you