There have been few rags-to-riches stories as dramatic as Timberlane football’s journey to a perfect season and the 2021 Division 2 state championship.
Two years ago, the Owls were 0-9. They scored just 70 points, while allowing 284 points.
The COVID-shortened 2020 season brought a move from Division 1 to Division 2 and improvement, finishing 3-4 and outscoring opponents 158-149.
“We knew we had a group of kids who could play and we had high expectations this season,” said 2021 Eagle-Tribune defensive MVP Cooper Kelley during the season. “But I honestly had no idea our team would be this good.”
Our 2021 Eagle-Tribune Boys Team of the Year absolutely demolished the competition on the way to a 12-0 record and Timberlane’s first football state title since 2001, beating Milford 13-10 in the championship game.
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald’s squad outscored opponents 461-110 overall, including an absurd 336-57 margin in the first half.
Leading the way for the Owls was linebacker Kelley (56 tackles) and three other Eagle-Tribune All-Stars defensive lineman Evan Roeger, defensive back Ethan Stewart (63 tackles) and running back Dominic Pallaria (1,166 rushing yards, 21 TDs).
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.