Few teams across Massachusetts have been as dominant as Central Catholic football over the past decade. But one team consistently proved a thorn in the Raiders’ side — St. John’s Prep.
Heading into the 2021 Division 1 state semifinals, Central had dropped five straight to the Prep dating back to the 2018 season, while winning 34 straight against all other competition.
Two Prep losses were in the North final, and the Eagles crushing the Raiders 49-14 in Week 2 this fall.
But with a trip to the state championship on the line in 2021, Central would not be denied.
Central Catholic scored five unanswered touchdowns, exorcising its demons by crushing St. John’s 35-12 in the Division 1 semis, our 2021 boys Win of the Year.
The Raider defense that had been torched by Prep QB Jack Perry in the regular season (261 yards, 6 TDs passing) limited him to 93 yards and one TD pass in the playoffs. Kolten Williams intercepted two passes, Ty Cannistraro picked off one pass and All-Scholastic Preston Zinter delivered a key sack.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP Ayden Pereira was a force as always, rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns and throwing a score each to Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Matthias Latham and Justice McGrail.
TWITTER: DWillisET
