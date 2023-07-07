The objective was always clear for Bradford’s Cam Davidowicz.
From the first day of preseason camp, there was only one goal for Davidowicz and his New England Free Jacks of Major League Rugby.
“Championship or bust,” said Davidowicz. “That was the mentality we went into this season with. Boston is the city of champions, and we want to give the city and all of New England another pro sports title.”
The 2015 Whittier Tech graduate and his squad now have their chance to seal the deal.
Davidowicz will lead the Free Jacks (15-2) into Saturday’s Major League Rugby Championship Game (3 p.m.), where they will face the San Diego Legion (16-1) at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The game will be nationally broadcast on FOX.
This marks the first title game berth for the Eastern Conference champion Free Jacks — which plays their home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy — in their four year history. They fell in the semifinals last summer.
“I’m beyond excited,” said Davidowicz. “They team is so pumped. We leave for Chicago on Friday. After last year, when we fell short in the conference finals, we’ve worked so hard and come back with so much confidence. To win a championship, and bring more attention to the Free Jacks and Major League Rugby would mean so much. To do it for New England would mean the world to me.”
Davidowicz is in his second season as a star flanker for New England, after spending 2021 season in the team’s developmental program. He was named the Free Jacks’ team Rookie of the Year and “Fan Player of the Year” last season.
“Being named Rookie of the Year made me very proud,” he said. “That meant a lot, because it really showed how much I’ve grown in this sport. It gives me confidence that the coaches believe in me and show that I belong on the roster every game. Being in the lineup every week, being out there doing good things is huge.”
A burly 6-foot-1, 230-pounder with an impressive mullet to match, Davidowicz’s job on the pitch for the Free Jacks is about one thing above all else — bringing the heat.
“I would compare flanker to a hybrid of middle linebacker and running back,” he said. “I have to make a lot of tackles and make big hits on defense. My biggest role is to make the big hits and pump up the team. I need to bring energy to the team with my play.”
It’s been quite a road for the 27-year-old Davidowcz, from Bradford to being the only member of the Free Jacks from Massachusetts, and one of only five players on the active roster from the USA.
Davidowicz made a name for himself playing rugby for the Essex County Bulldogs while at Whittier, at Plymouth State and then for the elite club team Mystic River Rugby out of Malden before joining the Free Jacks.
“Cam’s an absolutely awesome player,” said Free Jack star Kyle ‘The Eagle’ Ciquera. “I played against him in high school, and we stayed in touch. He’s a great athlete who can fill in wherever we need him. It’s been awesome to see the progress he’s made. He brings a local identity to our team.”
Following the championship game, Davidowicz will head out to play three months in a league in New Zealand, for Free Jacks assistant coach Mike Rogers.
“This will be my first time in New Zealand, so that will be cool,” he said. “Coach Rogers will be bringing me to the team. I’ll be there for about three months, and I think it’s going to be a little more high-level, strong competition. That’s good, because I will have to keep raising my level of play and refining my skills so I can keep playing Major League Rugby for as long as I can.”
But before that, however, he’ll look to lead the Free Jacks to their first ever title, against a San Diego squad that beat them 29-12 on Feb. 26.
“There are only two teams left, and we need to get the job done,” said Davidowicz. “We have put in the work. There will be a lot of nerves when I step onto the field. I already have a lot of nerves. We have to focus, do the small things and play like we’re capable of. It’s an honor to be here, and we want to bring another championship to the city of champions.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
