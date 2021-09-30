It’s been quite the week of golf for Bradford’s Nick Maccario at the 40th US Mid-Amateur Open.
First he qualified for match play by virtue of a par on a 13-for-7 playoff hole earlier this week. Then he proceeded to reel off four consecutive match play triumphs in impressive fashion, punching his ticket to the championship’s semifinals in the process.
But Maccario, who was the only Bay Stater to qualify for match play, finally saw his dream run come to a close on Thursday. The reigning Mass. Golf Player of the Year fell to a scorching hot Mark Costanza (Morristown, N.J.), 2 and 1, despite another extremely solid performance.
“Sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the nail,” Maccario said following the loss.
Despite the end result, Maccario certainly gave it all he had on Thursday morning at host Sankaty Head Golf Club on Nantucket. He trailed by four through nine holes and Costanza held that advantage all the way until the 12th hole when Maccario managed to pull within three thanks to a par. He’d get as close as 2-down with two to play, and even birdied the par-5 17th to give himself a chance, but Costanza birdied the hole as well to win the match. Costanza had a ridiculous seven birdies en route to the win.
