TAMPA, Fla. — The buildup to arguably the biggest regular-season game in NFL history has commenced, and Tom Brady’s dad has tossed a little gasoline on the hype.
Speaking Tuesday with Patriots insider Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, the elder Brady said his son’s 2020 performance at age 43 — which propelled Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl — after his split from the Patriots was gratifying.
“Do you feel a measure of vindication for your kid?” Curran asked.
“Damn right,” Brady Sr. said. “(Bill) Belichick wanted him out the door, and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that’s a pretty good year.”
Actually, Brady threw 50, including 10 in the postseason. When Curran asked Brady Sr. if he thinks his son feels the same way, the elder Brady said, “Damn rights. Damn rights.”
Belichick didn’t appear keen on re-signing Brady after the 2019 season (his 20th in New England), and the player and organization mutually agreed to part ways. Brady responded by throwing his most touchdown passes in a regular season since 2007, when he led New England to a 16-0 mark. His quarterback rating (102.2) was his highest since 2017.
As Brady prepares for his return to Foxborough, for a prime-time matchup against the Patriots on Oct. 3, his father said his son remains “extraordinarily appreciative” of his time with the Patriots.
“And he’s more than happy that he’s moved on, because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. added.
“And frankly, it may well have been perfect for Belichick to move on from him. On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxborough that they didn’t want to afford him, or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.