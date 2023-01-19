Central Catholic High has found its new football coach. And it didn’t have to look far, in fact, it was the guy who oftentimes stood next to the former coach Chuck Adamopoulos.
John Sexton, also the school’s head coach for baseball, now takes over the esteemed football program, in which he had been the school’s offensive coordinator and play-caller.
Sexton, a native of Lowell, is a Central Catholic alum, graduating in 1997, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
He replaces a legend in Adamopoulos, who was head coach of football for 26 years.
Sexton has been the coach for 22 years as a coach, including the last 13 as Adamopoulos right-hand man on offense as the coordinator.
Central teams have finished 107-28 over the 13 year stretch.
He has been teaching at the school for two years.
“I am very grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead this amazing football program,” said Coach Sexton.
“I love Central Catholic – it’s my home,” he added. “It’s great place to go to school, a great place for athletics and I just can’t wait to get it work.”
As a student, Coach Sexton was well-known on the campus outside of athletics, participating in Student Council, Campus Ministry, and Peer Leaders.
He younger brother, John, graduated in 2000 from Central Catholic.
“We are really excited for John,” said Mr. Zachary Blaszak, Director of Athletics and Activities at CCHS.
“As an alumnus of Central Catholic and its football program, John has been a dedicated and passionate coach whose success has been shown on and off the field,” said Blaszak. “He has some big shoes to fill as he follows CCHS Hall of Fame Coach and legend, Chuck Adamopoulos, but I am confident that John will succeed and further strengthen our storied football program. I look forward to continuing working with John and foresee a strong future of CCHS Raider football.”
Coach Sexton met with football players after school today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.