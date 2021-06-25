Due to a positive test on the N.C. State baseball team, its game with Vanderbilt University in the College World Series semifinal, originally scheduled for 2:07 EST will be delayed an hour, until 3:07 p.m.
This is a big sigh of relief as there was talk that maybe N.C. State would have to forfeit or play with several players missing.
The College World Series is currently down to four teams.
Mississippi State and Texas are set to play at 7 p.m. EST tonight.
N.C. State and Miss. State need only to win one game to advance while Vandy and Texas must win two.
