The 2022-23 Boston Celtics officially got bad news.
It's "best shooter off the bench," Danilo Gallinari, has suffered an ACL tear and is expected to miss the entire season.
The ACL tear is to the same knee he injured back in 2013.
The typical comeback is nine months to a year.
Gallinari sustained the injury while playing for his home nation of Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on August 27.
Gallinari has played 13 years in the NBA with five teams before the Celtics. He is a noted 3-point shooter and was expected to add instant offense for the "second" unit.
He averaged 11.7 points primarily in a bench role with the Atlanta Hawks the last season.
That leaves a hole that the Celtics will probably need to fill as they are expected to make a run at an NBA championship this season as maybe a top seed.
