Former Phillips Academy star Dallion Johnson will be transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University.
Johnson, who has attended Penn State University the last three years, entered the portal last month and received interest from nearly 20 schools.
Johnson, who grew up in Bradford, narrowed it down to three schools -- Florida Gulf Coast University, Elon University and N.C.-Charlotte.
After first visiting FGCU, where the head coach is the original coach that recruited him at Penn State, Pat Chambers, he soon committed and ended the process.
FGCU had made the NCAA tourney three times over the last decade, including some shocking moments in 2013 when the No. 15 seeded team made it to the Sweet Sixteen.
We will be updating the story.
