With a little over a month to play in the regular season, the American League playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros comfortably lead the AL East and AL West and the Cleveland Guardians hold a slimmer three-game lead in the AL Central, but after that it’s looking like a chaotic seven-team race to the finish in the AL Wild Card.
Thanks to MLB’s newly expanded playoffs there are now three Wild Card spots up for grabs, but with no team running away from the pack it’s bound to be an exciting final few weeks. So who might have the best chance to make the field in October when the dust settles? Here’s a look at each team, their playoff odds entering Sunday according to FanGraphs and the number of games they have remaining against clubs currently above .500.
AL Wild Card Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|70
|57
|+1.5
|Seattle
|70
|58
|+1
|Toronto
|68
|58
|--
|Baltimore
|67
|60
|1.5
|Minnesota
|65
|61
|3
|Chicago
|63
|65
|6
|Boston
|62
|66
|7
Toronto Blue Jays
Playoff odds: 92.8%; Games against contenders: 24/36 (66.6%)
The Blue Jays currently have the best odds to make the playoffs after the Yankees and Astros, but they also have to navigate one of the toughest schedules the rest of the way. With exactly two-thirds of their remaining slate coming against clubs above .500 the Blue Jays will have to earn it, but their playoff path is also fairly straightforward. Toronto has nine games remaining against fellow Wild Card contender Tampa Bay and 10 games left against Baltimore, so if the Blue Jays can win the majority of those games they should be in without too much trouble.
Seattle Mariners
Playoff odds: 91.3%; Games against contenders: 8/34 (23.5%)
Seattle has an excellent chance of ending its 21-year postseason drought. Unlike the AL East clubs who will navigate a daunting slate down the stretch, the Mariners have by far the easiest remaining schedule over the last month. Other than three games at Cleveland, three games against Atlanta and two games at San Diego, all of the rest of Seattle’s games will come against losing teams, including 20 straight to end the season from Sept. 16 onwards. The Mariners also end the season with 10 straight games at home, so if they can’t close the deal and make the playoffs, it won’t be for lack of opportunity.
Tampa Bay Rays
Playoff odds: 80.4%; Games against contenders: 24/35 (68.5%)
Tampa Bay is in a similar spot as Toronto with more than two-thirds of its remaining schedule coming against winning clubs, but the Rays’ home stretch looks particularly daunting. Tampa Bay’s five-game series at Toronto from Sept. 12-15 and its four-game series at home from Sept. 22-25 could prove pivotal, and in addition the Rays also play two series against the Astros as well as the Cleveland Guardians on the road. Overall Tampa Bay finishes the year with a 10-game road trip, which could become significant if the Blue Jays gain separation and the Orioles wind up catching the Rays.
Minnesota Twins
Playoff odds: 30.7%; Games against contenders: 12/36 (33.3%)
While the Twins have a chance to steal a Wild Card spot, their most realistic path to the playoffs runs through the AL Central. Their eight remaining games against the Guardians are essential, particularly the five-game set in Cleveland from Sept. 16-19. Minnesota’s schedule is fairly light outside of the Guardians games, with the biggest coming this week against the Red Sox, next week against the Yankees, and over the final two weeks when the Twins play six of their last nine games against the White Sox.
Chicago White Sox
Playoff odds: 17.5%; Games against contenders: 19/34 (55.8%)
Chicago’s playoff chances look pretty grim, but they do have a straightforward path if they can capitalize. The White Sox have nine games remaining against Minnesota and four against Cleveland, so they need to win those if they want to have any chance. They also play three games at Seattle, which will provide an opportunity to gain ground in the Wild Card, as well as four games against last place Oakland and six against last place Detroit. Chicago has underachieved all season and hasn’t shown it can pull off the finish it’ll need to make the playoffs, but if they get hot the White Sox can’t be written off.
Baltimore Orioles
Playoff odds: 10.8%; Games against contenders: 20/35 (57.1%)
For whatever reason FanGraphs is really down on Baltimore’s odds, and Baseball Reference has the Orioles all the way up at 53.8%. In either case, Baltimore is currently the first team below the Wild Card cutline and is coming off impressive series wins against Houston, Boston and Toronto, so they deserve to be taken seriously as a playoff contender. The crucial games for the Orioles down the stretch will be their 10 games against the Blue Jays, including the last three to end the season at home. If they win those series then Baltimore will have a great chance to jump Toronto, and unless one of the AL Central teams makes a big push that will likely be enough to make the playoff field.
Boston Red Sox
Playoff odds: 4.2%; Games against contenders: 25/34 (73.5%)
The Red Sox are in really tough shape. They have the toughest remaining schedule, the largest deficit to make up and have consistently underperformed on both sides of the ball. Going 3-6 over this past week’s stretch against Baltimore, Toronto and Tampa Bay was killer and now the Red Sox have essentially no room for error if they want to have any shot over the last month. The only silver lining is 19 of Boston’s last 34 games are against teams they’re chasing in the Wild Card, so if they can get hot and claw their way back into the hunt, there will still be opportunities right up until the end.
