WINDHAM, N.H. – After two productive seasons at the University of Dayton, Matt Maloney entered the transfer portal, looking for a new, bigger home to play baseball.
The 2021 Central Catholic graduate drew interest from several programs but his list was down to two schools, Wake Forest, who was ranked No. 1 for most of the 2023 season, and Penn State, which recently hired former Boston College head coach Mike Gambino.
On Thursday afternoon, Maloney told The Eagle-Tribune he will be transferring to Penn State in the fall, becoming hopefully Gambino’s starting catcher as the Nittany Lions look to take over the Big Ten.
“Once Coach Gambino got the job, we began to talk,” said Maloney. “Penn State quickly became the top school on my list.”
“Since all the guys on the staff are from the Northeast, it immediately started to feel like home,” added Maloney. “I have full confidence that we can compete to win the Big Ten during year one. I am extremely excited to build a winning culture at Penn State and play a big role in the Nittany Lions program.”
Maloney slashed to a .297 batting average with a .783 OPS in the spring at Dayton, before playing in the NECBL with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks during the summer.
