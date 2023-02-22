Haverhill High has hired Rob Pike as its new head football coach, Hillies athletic director Tom O'Brien confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
Pike, a history teacher at Haverhill High since 2003, brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Hillies.
Pike replaces longtime coach Tim O'Connor, who was let go at the start of a criminal investigation into hazing incidents within the program in November. O'Connor led the program for 13 years.
A former Haverhill High standout (class of 1999), Pike began his coaching career at his alma mater as an assistant under the father, the late Bob Pike. Rob served as an assistant for the Hillies from 2003-09.
Pike was hired as the head football coach for Salem (N.H.) High prior to the 2013 season. In seven seasons, he led the Blue Devils to a 50-23 record and three straight trips to the Division I semifinals.
Citing as desire to return to the Merrimack Valley Conference, Pike accepted the Lowell High head job in 2020. In two seasons with the Red Raiders, he finished 8-8
Pike spent the fall of 2022 as the offensive coordinator for Andover High, helping the Golden Warriors to a 10-1 record and a trip to the Division 1 quarterfinals. The Warriors averaged 39.5 points a game in the fall.
