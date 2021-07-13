Methuen's Dominic Keegan's dream of being drafted by a Major League Baseball team happened when the New Yankees Drafted him in 18th round today.
There is one problem. He has already decided to return for his red-shirt junior season in 2021-21 at Vanderbilt University.
Keegan apparently has some unfinished business.
"I'm going back to Vandy," said Keegan. "I made the final decision (on Monday). It's the best decision for me. Sure, I appreciate being drafted by the Yankees and Matt Hyde (the local scout). But my mind is made up."
Keegan hit .345 with 15 homers and 57 RBI, despite missing seven games due to COVID-19.
Keegan's coach at Vanderbilt, Tim Corbin, obviously was happy to have his No. 3 hitter back.
"Dom is a special player and could play professional baseball right now," said Corbin told the Eagle-Tribune. "But he has bigger goals, playing in the major leagues. He will have the opportunity to get better over the next year. We're very happy to have him back."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.