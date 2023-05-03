North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with showers. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.