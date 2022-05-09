Aidan Cammann, the senior big man who led Andover High School to the state final four this winter, is committing to play his college ball at Harvard University.
Cammann, the 6-foot-9 forward, is the two-time All-Scholastic and two-team Eagle-Tribune MVP.
The 6-foot-9 prototypical stretch-four forward averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game for the Warriors, who advanced further in the postseason than any other Andover team in coach David Fazio’s 33 seasons.
In the playoffs was where Cammann played his best, scoring 22.5 points a night, including a monumental 29-point performance in the semifinal loss to Newton North.
A National Honor Society student who plays his AAU ball for the Middlesex Magic, Cammann will spend a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy before heading to the Crimson program.
At Harvard, Cammann will be playing for coach Tommy Ammaker, a legendary point guard for some of the great mid-1980s Duke University teams.
