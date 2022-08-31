E.J. Perry's NFL career had a 24-hour respite after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, the big "cut" day for NFL teams getting to their 53-man rosters.
But today at noon, the quarterback who hails from Andover, re-signed with the Jaguars and was played on their 16-man practice squad.
The Jaguars practice today at 1 p.m. and Perry will be there.
The former Andover High and Brown University record-setter is expected to be the No. 3 quarterback behind starter and overall first pick from 2021, Trevor Lawrence, and backup C.J. Beathard.
The 2021 Ivy League's Offensive Player of the Year, Perry saw some good time in preseason games, completing 19 of 37 passes for 201 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons.
He previously played the fourth quarter against the Steelers, going 6 for 11 for 92 yards and one interception.
Perry's release was the second time the Jaguars cut him loose. He was also let go right before the start of the preseason after suffering an injury while training. But he was resigned a week later.
It’s common for teams to retain a quarterback on their practice squad, both for insurance — especially important in the post-COVID era — and as a “scout” quarterback.
Perry could be plucked by another NFL team at any time during the season. He would have to be added to the 53-man squad of said team.
With his powerful arm, impressive athleticism and stellar football IQ, Perry fits the ideal candidate for a scout quarterback — who plays the part of each week’s opposing quarterback against his starting defense during practices leading up to each game. Perry has the ability to impersonate elite QBs ranging from Justin Hebert (Chargers, Week 3) to Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, Week 10) to prepare the defense.
Perry would follow in the footsteps of fellow former Andover High and Brown superstar Buddy Farnham. The receiver spent parts of two seasons (2010-11) on the New England Patriots practice squad.
Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson had been complementary of Perry throughout camp.
“In E.J., we had a guy we liked coming out of the draft and brought him in here, smart kid, sharp kid,” said Pederson earlier in camp. “We were fortunate to get him and get him in here and get him going.”
