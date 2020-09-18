Methuen native Jacob Wallace, the 100th player chosen overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, has been sent to the Red Sox as the Player to be Named later in the trade of Kevin Pillar in August.
This is huge news for Wallace, who resides in Methuen, playing for the team he grew up adoring.
Wallace had a great first year in the minor leagues pitching for the Boise Hawks, allowing only runs in two of his 22 outings in the summer of 2019.
Wallace was among the best relievers in the country his final season at UConn. He allowed only one run in 19 innings as a junior, striking out 27 batters.
Wallace's fastball has hit the upper 90s. He could be considered a potential closer for the Red Sox in 2022.
It is expected Wallace will be sent to Pawtucket as part of the taxi-squad and 60-man roster.
We will be following up on this over the next few days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.